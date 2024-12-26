Bump: How WSU Cougars should sell football program to recruits

Two years in a row, the WSU Cougars have had a quarterback blossom on the Palouse – only to then watch that quarterback leave for a bigger stage.

Last year, it was Cam Ward. This year, it was John Mateer.

WSU QB John Mateer has picked where he will transfer

Before landing in Pullman, both quarterbacks were entirely off the national radar. Ward, who didn’t receive any FBS scholarship offers out of high school, began his college career at FCS-level Incarnate Word. Mateer’s only other reported FBS offer out of high school was from New Mexico State.

At WSU, both quarterbacks built their stock. Ward had back-to-back strong seasons for the Cougars in 2022 and 2023, while the dual-threat Mateer led the FBS with 44 total touchdowns for WSU this year.

After their success on the Palouse, both quarterbacks moved on to grander opportunities elsewhere. Ward transferred to Miami and starred for the Hurricanes this fall, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Mateer transferred last week to Oklahoma, where he’s expected to take the reins at quarterback for one of college football’s most storied programs.

The trajectories of Ward and Mateer underscore how challenging it is for the Cougars to retain top talent in the NIL era of college athletics – especially in the wake of the old Pac-12’s collapse.

During a Four Down Territory segment last week on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, former WSU standout wide receiver Michael Bumpus used an interesting analogy to illustrate the Cougars’ place in the modern-day college football world.

“When you go to retreats, you go to better yourself,” Bumpus said. “You become one with nature or spiritually. You tap in and you work on some things from within. And when you leave that men’s retreat, you’re a better person.

“That’s what WSU is for football players and coaches right now. … We are the men’s retreat of the NCAA. So listen, football players: If you want to grow, be a better person and human being, work on your game, find yourself and find some cash, you go to WSU.”

Ward and Mateer are the most notable examples, but plenty of other Cougars are transferring to Power Four programs after successful seasons at WSU this fall – especially after former head coach Jake Dickert left Pullman last week to take the same job at Wake Forest.

Top running back Wayshawn Parker is off to Utah. Second-leading receiver Kris Hutson transferred to Arizona. Defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh, who led the Cougars in sacks, transferred to TCU. Defensive lineman Khalil Laufau, who was second on the team in sacks, transferred to Houston. And a slew of others have also entered the transfer portal.

Rather than lament it, Bumpus think WSU should lean into its status as a program that can develop players for their next opportunity.

“We have to embrace this men’s retreat in the Palouse,” Bumpus said. “That is who we are, OK? So let’s market toward that. Let’s get these guys to come in. Our slogan should be: ‘WSU, we make you better.'”

