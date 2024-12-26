Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Bump: How WSU Cougars should sell football program to recruits

Dec 26, 2024, 8:55 AM

WSU Cougars Cam Ward 2023 Apple Cup...

Former WSU Cougars quarterback Cam Ward passes against the UW Huskies in the 2023 Apple Cup. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Two years in a row, the WSU Cougars have had a quarterback blossom on the Palouse – only to then watch that quarterback leave for a bigger stage.

Last year, it was Cam Ward. This year, it was John Mateer.

WSU QB John Mateer has picked where he will transfer

Before landing in Pullman, both quarterbacks were entirely off the national radar. Ward, who didn’t receive any FBS scholarship offers out of high school, began his college career at FCS-level Incarnate Word. Mateer’s only other reported FBS offer out of high school was from New Mexico State.

At WSU, both quarterbacks built their stock. Ward had back-to-back strong seasons for the Cougars in 2022 and 2023, while the dual-threat Mateer led the FBS with 44 total touchdowns for WSU this year.

After their success on the Palouse, both quarterbacks moved on to grander opportunities elsewhere. Ward transferred to Miami and starred for the Hurricanes this fall, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Mateer transferred last week to Oklahoma, where he’s expected to take the reins at quarterback for one of college football’s most storied programs.

The trajectories of Ward and Mateer underscore how challenging it is for the Cougars to retain top talent in the NIL era of college athletics – especially in the wake of the old Pac-12’s collapse.

During a Four Down Territory segment last week on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, former WSU standout wide receiver Michael Bumpus used an interesting analogy to illustrate the Cougars’ place in the modern-day college football world.

“When you go to retreats, you go to better yourself,” Bumpus said. “You become one with nature or spiritually. You tap in and you work on some things from within. And when you leave that men’s retreat, you’re a better person.

“That’s what WSU is for football players and coaches right now. … We are the men’s retreat of the NCAA. So listen, football players: If you want to grow, be a better person and human being, work on your game, find yourself and find some cash, you go to WSU.”

Ward and Mateer are the most notable examples, but plenty of other Cougars are transferring to Power Four programs after successful seasons at WSU this fall – especially after former head coach Jake Dickert left Pullman last week to take the same job at Wake Forest.

Top running back Wayshawn Parker is off to Utah. Second-leading receiver Kris Hutson transferred to Arizona. Defensive lineman Ansel Din-Mbuh, who led the Cougars in sacks, transferred to TCU. Defensive lineman Khalil Laufau, who was second on the team in sacks, transferred to Houston. And a slew of others have also entered the transfer portal.

Rather than lament it, Bumpus think WSU should lean into its status as a program that can develop players for their next opportunity.

“We have to embrace this men’s retreat in the Palouse,” Bumpus said. “That is who we are, OK? So let’s market toward that. Let’s get these guys to come in. Our slogan should be: ‘WSU, we make you better.'”

Listen to the full Four Down Territory segment at this link or in the audio player near the middle of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on WSU Cougars football

Five candidates to replace Jake Dickert as WSU Cougars football coach
Jake Dickert gives statement to ‘Coug Nation’ after leaving WSU
WSU coach Jake Dickert leaving for Wake Forest
Huard: Three positives about bowl matchups for Huskies, Cougars
Klatt: WSU Cougars QB’s transfer highlights ‘totally broken’ system

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Why the #Seahawks SHOULD beat the #Bears in Week 17 | Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are heading into a Thursday Night in Chicago vs a Bears team who has lost 9 games in a row, but that doesn’t mean anything is automatic for the Hawks, according to former #Seahawks WR and co-host Michael Bumpus while previewing the Week 17 game with Stacy Rost. — Listen to The Bump […]

4 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Rost: “You Shouldn’t LOSE to This Team” #Seahawks vs #Bears, Week 17 | Seattle Sports

The Seahawks are heading into a Thursday Night in Chicago vs a Bears team who has lost 9 games in a row, but that doesn’t mean anything is automatic for the Hawks, according to former #Seahawks WR and co-host Michael Bumpus while previewing the Week 17 game with Stacy Rost. — Listen to The Bump […]

5 hours ago

WSU Cougars Cam Ward 2023 Apple Cup...

Cameron Van Til

Bump: How WSU Cougars should sell football program to recruits

Former WSU Cougars standout Michael Bumpus explains how the football program should lean into a certain trend to market itself to recruits.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Kenneth Walker III Minnesota Vikings 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Bump dives into nuances of Seahawks’ play-calling debate

Michael Bumpus examines the Seattle Seahawks' run-pass imbalance and why the issue isn't as cut and dry as it may appear.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Minnesota Vikings...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seahawks’ loss to Vikings leaves two big questions

The Seattle Seahawks came close, but for a consecutive week they fell to a superior NFC team with a 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks pregame Arizona Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Why closing stretch could be pivotal for Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s future

How much will Geno Smith's finish to 2024 impact his future with the Seattle Seahawks? Michael Bumpus, Stacy Rost and Curtis Rogers discuss.

5 days ago

Bump: How WSU Cougars should sell football program to recruits