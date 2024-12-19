Close
WSU

Jake Dickert gives statement to ‘Coug Nation’ after leaving WSU

Dec 19, 2024, 2:30 PM

WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert...

Head coach Jake Dickert of the WSU Cougars during a 2022 game. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

A day after Jake Dickert vacated the WSU Cougars head football coach position to take over the program at Wake Forest, he addressed “Coug Nation” in a statement posted on his social media account.

Five candidates to replace Jake Dickert as WSU football coach

Dickert spent four years as Wazzu’s coach after taking over initially in an interim basis in 2021 following Nick Rolovich’s midseason dismissal. In that time, he went 23-20 at the helm of the Cougs’ program, including 2-2 in the annual Apple Cup against the rival UW Huskies.

The 41-year-old Dickert left Washington State after a tumultuous last year that saw the Pac-12 dissolve, athletic director Pat Chun go to the University of Washington, and most recently both offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer leave for Oklahoma.

Here is Dickert’s full statement.

Coug Nation,

It has been a true honor to be the head football coach at Washington State University for the last three years. My family has embraced and loved our time here on the Palouse. I can’t even begin to say how much this university and community have truly meant to us.

I want to thank President Schulz, Pat Chun, and Anne McCoy for giving me this amazing opportunity. Thank you, Coug Nation – together, we have navigated some of the toughest challenges in collegiate athletics while continuing to embody the spirit and passion that makes being a Coug so special.

To the coaches and staff who have been there along the journey these last few years, it has been a privilege to work alongside some of the B.E.S.T.

Most importantly, I want to thank the players that I have coached during my time at Wazzu. These young men have given me life and more hope for the future of college football. They are, and forever will be, your Cougs.

Jake Dickert

