Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WSU

Now the WSU Cougars’ other QB is entering the transfer portal

Dec 30, 2024, 12:47 PM | Updated: 3:12 pm

WSU Cougars Zevi Eckhaus Holiday Bowl...

WSU Cougars QB Zevi Eckhaus scrambles in the 2024 Holiday Bowl against Syracuse. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

If you think you know who is going to be the WSU Cougars’ quarterback in 2025, no you don’t.

Huard reacts to WSU Cougars and UW Huskies’ coaching additions

Just three days after Zevi Eckhaus led the Washington State offense in the Holiday Bowl, the senior quarterback said on Monday that he will enter the transfer portal.

The news comes after WSU named South Dakota State’s Jimmy Rogers its new head coach on Saturday, replacing previous coach Jake Dickert, who left for Wake Forest earlier this month.

Wazzu also lost its 2024 starting QB, John Mateer, to Oklahoma in the transfer portal this month.

“With the change in coaching staff and the uncertainty surrounding my future, I have decided to enter my name in the portal until January 5 to explore any opportunities that may present themselves,” Eckhaus wrote in a social media post Monday.

Eckhaus, a native of Culver City, Calif., came to Washington State in January after three seasons at FCS Bryant. With Mateer having already transferred this month, Eckhuas took over at QB for WSU in its 52-35 Holiday Bowl loss Friday against No. 22 Syracuse, completing 31 of 43 passes for 363 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 28 yards and a touchdown.

YouTube video

The 6-foot, 200-pound Eckhaus appeared in three games total this season for the Cougs.

WSU’s roster features four other quarterbacks: Hunter Najm, Jaxon Potter, Evan Chuba, and Seattle native and Eastside Catholic product Jake Tiryakioglu. All are freshmen except for Potter, who is a redshirt freshman.

While Eckhaus may leave Pullman, Washington State could be in the mix to land a big quarterback in the transfer portal thanks to its new coach. Mark Gronowski, who won two FCS national titles starring at South Dakota State, told ESPN on Sunday he intends to enter the transfer portal while also looking into entering the NFL Draft. Gronowski was the “top player in the FCS in recent seasons” and is expected to be the most experienced QB available as a transfer, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Rogers was Gronowski’s head coach the past two seasons and was on the South Dakota State staff prior to taking over the program.

More on WSU Cougars football

New WSU Cougars coach’s star QB to enter transfer portal
Bump: How WSU Cougars should sell football program to recruits
Jake Dickert gives statement to ‘Coug Nation’ after leaving WSU

WSU

WSU Cougars Zevi Eckhaus Holiday Bowl...

Brent Stecker

Now the WSU Cougars’ other QB is entering the transfer portal

Just three days after Zevi Eckhaus led the WSU Cougars' offense in the Holiday Bowl, the senior quarterback said on Monday that he will enter the transfer portal.

2 hours ago

WSU Cougars Jimmy Rogers coach...

Brent Stecker

Brock Huard reacts to WSU Cougars and UW Huskies’ coaching additions

The WSU Cougars have a new head coach in Jimmy Rogers, while UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch has been adding to his staff. Brock Huard weighs in.

5 hours ago

WSU Cougars Mark Gronowski transfer portal South Dakota State...

Brent Stecker

New WSU Cougars coach’s star QB to enter transfer portal

A day after the WSU Cougars named Jimmy Rogers their new head football coach, his star quarterback at South Dakota State is set to enter the transfer portal.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese...

The Associated Press

Price’s 22 lead WSU Cougars past Portland 89-73

Nate Calmese added 18 points and Lejuan Watts had 14 as the WSU Cougars won for the fifth time in their past six games.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers...

Zac Hereth

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers as next head football coach

The WSU Cougars and South Dakota State's Jimmy Roberts have agreed in principle to a five-year contract, the school announced Saturday.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars Holiday Bowl...

Bernie Wilson

Depleted Cougs fall to No. 22 Syracuse 52-35 in Holiday Bowl

Syracuse's Kyle McCord broke the ACC passing as the Orange proved too much for the short-handed WSU Cougars.

3 days ago

Now the WSU Cougars’ other QB is entering the transfer portal