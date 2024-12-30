Now the WSU Cougars’ other QB is entering the transfer portal

If you think you know who is going to be the WSU Cougars’ quarterback in 2025, no you don’t.

Just three days after Zevi Eckhaus led the Washington State offense in the Holiday Bowl, the senior quarterback said on Monday that he will enter the transfer portal.

The news comes after WSU named South Dakota State’s Jimmy Rogers its new head coach on Saturday, replacing previous coach Jake Dickert, who left for Wake Forest earlier this month.

Wazzu also lost its 2024 starting QB, John Mateer, to Oklahoma in the transfer portal this month.

“With the change in coaching staff and the uncertainty surrounding my future, I have decided to enter my name in the portal until January 5 to explore any opportunities that may present themselves,” Eckhaus wrote in a social media post Monday.

Eckhaus, a native of Culver City, Calif., came to Washington State in January after three seasons at FCS Bryant. With Mateer having already transferred this month, Eckhuas took over at QB for WSU in its 52-35 Holiday Bowl loss Friday against No. 22 Syracuse, completing 31 of 43 passes for 363 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 28 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Eckhaus appeared in three games total this season for the Cougs.

WSU’s roster features four other quarterbacks: Hunter Najm, Jaxon Potter, Evan Chuba, and Seattle native and Eastside Catholic product Jake Tiryakioglu. All are freshmen except for Potter, who is a redshirt freshman.

While Eckhaus may leave Pullman, Washington State could be in the mix to land a big quarterback in the transfer portal thanks to its new coach. Mark Gronowski, who won two FCS national titles starring at South Dakota State, told ESPN on Sunday he intends to enter the transfer portal while also looking into entering the NFL Draft. Gronowski was the “top player in the FCS in recent seasons” and is expected to be the most experienced QB available as a transfer, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Rogers was Gronowski’s head coach the past two seasons and was on the South Dakota State staff prior to taking over the program.

