Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

WSU

New WSU Cougars coach’s star QB to enter transfer portal

Dec 29, 2024, 3:01 PM

WSU Cougars Mark Gronowski transfer portal South Dakota State...

Quarterback Mark Gronowski of South Dakota State throws against Iowa in 2022. (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

(Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

A day after the WSU Cougars named Jimmy Rogers their new head football coach, his star quarterback at South Dakota State is set to enter the transfer portal.

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers as next head football coach

Mark Gronowski has told ESPN he intends to enter the transfer portal, the outlet said in a report Sunday afternoon. Gronowsi was dubbed the “top player in the FCS in recent seasons” by ESPN’s Pete Thamel in the article, as well as the most experienced QB who would be available as a transfer.

It’s been a rough calendar year for WSU football fans, who have seen head coach Jake Dickert, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, athletic director Pat Chun, and starting quarterbacks Cam Ward (2023) and John Mateer (2024) – among many other key players – all leave since last January. That’s all come while the school has tried to navigate a transitional period in college football where the Pac-12 has ceased to be, leaving Wazzu and Oregon State to pick up the pieces of the once powerful conference.

The news of Gronowski becoming available almost immediately after Rogers was hired by Washington State could mean brighter days ahead in Pullman, potentially giving the Cougars a chance at redemption after Mateer followed Arbuckle to Oklahoma earlier this month. But all signs point to Gronowski being highly coveted by power conference programs, if not even NFL teams.

Gronowski went 49-6 as South Dakota State’s starting QB, helping the Jackrabbits win a pair of national championships. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Illinois native completed 206 of 338 pass attempts for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2024, which led to a 146.9 passer rating. He was even better as a junior in 2023, throwing 209 of 307 for 3,058 yards, 29 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 179.7 rating to lead the Jackrabbits to a second straight FCS title.

Gronowski’s 49 wins as a starting QB rank second only to former North Dakota State QB Easton Stick in FCS history.

According to ESPN’s report, Gronowski isn’t 100% committed to staying in college for a fifth year of eligibility and will consider entering the NFL Draft. That’s similar to what Ward did last year, as he initially entered the draft class before ultimately transferring from WSU to Miami, where he became a Heisman Trophy finalist.

A patchwork Cougars team lost the Holiday Bowl in San Diego to No. 22 Syracuse 52-35 on Friday with Zevi Eckhaus at QB and assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach Pete Kalagis serving as interim head coach.

More on WSU Cougars football

Bump: How WSU Cougars should sell football program to recruits
Dickert gives statement to ‘Coug Nation’ after leaving WSU
Jake Dickert embraces Wake Forest’s stability
Instant Reaction: Dickert leaves WSU — Brock and Bump weigh in
Joel Klatt: WSU QB’s transfer highlights ‘totally broken’ system

WSU

WSU Cougars Mark Gronowski transfer portal South Dakota State...

Brent Stecker

New WSU Cougars coach’s star QB to enter transfer portal

A day after the WSU Cougars named Jimmy Rogers their new head football coach, his star quarterback at South Dakota State is set to enter the transfer portal.

2 hours ago

WSU Cougars Nate Calmese...

The Associated Press

Price’s 22 lead WSU Cougars past Portland 89-73

Nate Calmese added 18 points and Lejuan Watts had 14 as the WSU Cougars won for the fifth time in their past six games.

21 hours ago

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers...

Zac Hereth

WSU Cougars hire Jimmy Rogers as next head football coach

The WSU Cougars and South Dakota State's Jimmy Roberts have agreed in principle to a five-year contract, the school announced Saturday.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars Holiday Bowl...

Bernie Wilson

Depleted Cougs fall to No. 22 Syracuse 52-35 in Holiday Bowl

Syracuse's Kyle McCord broke the ACC passing as the Orange proved too much for the short-handed WSU Cougars.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars pregame tunnel entrance Apple Cup UW Huskies 2024...

The Associated Press

Preview: What will depleted WSU Cougars look like in Holiday Bowl?

The WSU Cougars will be barely recognizable in Friday's Holiday Bowl from when they won a game in the same stadium in October.

3 days ago

WSU Cougars Cam Ward 2023 Apple Cup...

Cameron Van Til

Bump: How WSU Cougars should sell football program to recruits

Former WSU Cougars standout Michael Bumpus explains how the football program should lean into a certain trend to market itself to recruits.

3 days ago

New WSU Cougars coach’s star QB to enter transfer portal