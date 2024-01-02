Close
WSU QB Cameron Ward to enter NFL Draft rather than transfer

Jan 2, 2024, 10:25 AM | Updated: 10:47 am

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

Former WSU Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward has declared for the NFL draft rather than playing one more season of college football.

Ward made the announcement on social media on Monday. Ward initially announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal after playing his second season at Washington State but instead opted to start his professional career.

The deadline for players to file paperwork to formally declare for the NFL draft is Jan. 15.

Ward started his college career at FCS program Incarnate Word before transferring to WSU for his final two seasons. He threw for 3,232 yards and 23 touchdowns his first season with the Cougars.

Last season, Ward ranked eighth in the country in passing, throwing for 3,736 yards and 25 touchdowns.

