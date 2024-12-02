Report: WSU Cougars OC leaving for same job with Oklahoma

Just hours after the WSU Cougars announced the firing of their defensive coordinator, a report surfaced that their offensive coordinator is also leaving the Palouse.

WSU Cougars coach Jake Dickert removes his defensive coordinator

Oklahoma is reportedly finalizing a three-year deal with WSU’s Ben Arbuckle to become the Sooners’ next offensive coordinator, according to ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel. The Cougars parted ways with defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding earlier in the day.

Arbuckle is reportedly leaving Pullman after two stellar seasons leading the Cougs’ offense. WSU was fourth in the country in passing yards (336.8 per game) and 37th in scoring (31.7) in 2023, and ranks 12th in points (36.8) and 22nd in total yards (440.4) this season.

Much of that success was due to the standout quarterback play of Cam Ward last season and John Mateer this year. Ward, a projected 2025 first-round NFL draft pick who transferred to Miami last offseason, was eighth in the country with 3,735 passing yards a season ago. Mateer has amassed a whopping 44 total touchdowns (29 passing and 15 rushing) and 3,965 yards (3,139 passing and 826 rushing) this season.

There’s been plenty of speculation on if Mateer will follow in Ward’s footsteps and enter the transfer portal after a standout season in Pullman. The redshirt sophomore quarterback has reportedly already received a $1 million NIL offer from another school.

The NCAA transfer portal opens Dec. 9 and Mateer has yet to declare his intentions to enter it, but Oklahoma now appears to be a top contender to secure his services if he does.

Before arriving at WSU, Arbuckle, a Canadian, Texas, native, spent two seasons at Western Kentucky, serving as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in 2022 and an offensive quality control coach in 2021.

The Cougs have lost three straight but finished the 2024 regular season bowl-eligible at 8-4.

Former WSU Cougars star Minshew suffers potentially season-ending injury

Follow @ZacHereth