UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies DC Steve Belichick to join dad Bill at UNC, per report

Dec 22, 2024, 3:24 PM | Updated: 3:31 pm

UW Huskies Steve Belichick...

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and linebackers coach Steve Belichick on Oct. 22, 2023. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

As expected, Steve Belichick will end his time as the UW Huskies’ defensive coordinator after just one season, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Sunday.

Why Jonah Coleman and Denzel Boston stuck with UW Huskies

Steve Belichick will leave the Huskies after the Sun Bowl against Lousiville on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and take the DC role at North Carolina, per Zenitz. His father, legendary former NFL coach and six-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick, became the new Tar Heels coach earlier this month.

As soon as reports of Bill Belichick going to UNC surfaced, it essentially became a foregone conclusion that Steve Belichick would join him. That became even more expected when it was reported by Ollie Connolly of The Guardian that Bill Belichick wanted a deal with the Tar Heels to come with a guarantee that his son would become the program’s head coach in waiting.

After the report by Zenitz, ESPN’s Pete Thamel added that the Huskies have already started talks with DC candidates and that UW does not expect any other changes to its coaching staff.

Steve Belichick, 37, spent 12 seasons on the New England Patriots coaching staff under his father, including four years as outside linebackers coach and five as the Pats’ defensive play-caller.

After Bill Belichick was let go by the Patriots, Steve Belichick joined first-year UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch’s staff. Fisch had previously been as assistant for Bill Belichick at New England.

With his son on Montlake, Bill Belichick was regularly around the Huskies in 2024. He was seen wearing UW gear at a Dawgs practice and even talked on national television about his own role with the program.

The Huskies’ defense impressed under Steve Belichick, ranking fifth in FBS with just 166.8 passing yards allowed per game, 27th with 324.8 total yards allowed per game, and 46th with 22.83 points allowed per game.

The UW Huskies (6-6) wrap their season up at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Eve in the Sun Bowl from El Paso, Texas, against Louisville (8-4).

