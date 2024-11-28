Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: Big names DNP to start week
Nov 27, 2024, 4:36 PM
A trio of notable players did not practice when the Seattle Seahawks began their week of preparation Wednesday ahead of playing the New York Jets this weekend.
The names: wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and defensive end Leonard Williams.
Lockett was held out with a knee injury while Metcalf’s reason listed was a shoulder. As for Williams, it’s a lingering foot injury that kept him from practicing a couple of times last week. Watching Williams’ monster performance in Seattle’s 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals, however, you’d be hard pressed to think there was anything wrong with him.
Also on the list of players who did not practice were nose tackle Jarran Reed for rest, and new safety AJ Finley, who was acquired Wednesday as a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Chargers. Finley has an ankle issue.
Only three players were limited in practice, the most notable being Uchenna Nwosu (thigh), who was designated to return to practice this week from injured reserve.
Seven players dealing with injuries were listed as full participants by the Seahawks, including tackle Stone Forsythe (hand), another player designated to return to practice this week from IR.
Here are the full Seahawks and Jets injury reports from Wednesday.
Seattle Seahawks injury report
Did not participate
WR Tyler Lockett – knee
WR DK Metcalf – knee
DE Leonard Williams – foot
NT Jarran Reed – non-injury related/rest
S AJ Finley – ankle
Limited
TE Brady Russell – foot
LB Uchenna Nwosu – thigh
G Laken Thompson – NIR/rest
Full
TE Noah Fant – groin
T Abraham Lucas – knee
WR Laviska Shenault Jr. – back
TE Pharaoh Brown – elbow
LB Dre’Mont Jones – shoulder
S Rayshawn Jenkins – shoulder
T Stone Forsythe – hand
New York Jets injury report
Did not participate
WR Malachi Corley – illness
RB Breece Hall – knee
OL Tyron Smith – neck
CB Qwan’tez Stiggers – NIR/personal
Limited
OL Jake Hanson – hamstring
OL Morgan Moses – knee
OL Xavier Newman – concussion
Full
LB C.J. Mosley – neck
CB D.J. Reed – back
OL Alijah Vera-Tucker – ankle
The 6-5 Seahawks will travel to MetLife Stadium for a 10 a.m. game Sunday against the 3-8 New York Jets. Seahawks Radio Network coverage will begin at 7 a.m. with the pregame show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and streaming on the Seattle Sports, KIRO NewsRadio and official Seahawks apps.
