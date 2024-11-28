Seattle Seahawks Injury Report: Big names DNP to start week

A trio of notable players did not practice when the Seattle Seahawks began their week of preparation Wednesday ahead of playing the New York Jets this weekend.

The names: wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and defensive end Leonard Williams.

Lockett was held out with a knee injury while Metcalf’s reason listed was a shoulder. As for Williams, it’s a lingering foot injury that kept him from practicing a couple of times last week. Watching Williams’ monster performance in Seattle’s 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals, however, you’d be hard pressed to think there was anything wrong with him.

Also on the list of players who did not practice were nose tackle Jarran Reed for rest, and new safety AJ Finley, who was acquired Wednesday as a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Chargers. Finley has an ankle issue.

Only three players were limited in practice, the most notable being Uchenna Nwosu (thigh), who was designated to return to practice this week from injured reserve.

Seven players dealing with injuries were listed as full participants by the Seahawks, including tackle Stone Forsythe (hand), another player designated to return to practice this week from IR.

Here are the full Seahawks and Jets injury reports from Wednesday.

Did not participate

WR Tyler Lockett – knee

WR DK Metcalf – knee

DE Leonard Williams – foot

NT Jarran Reed – non-injury related/rest

S AJ Finley – ankle

Limited

TE Brady Russell – foot

LB Uchenna Nwosu – thigh

G Laken Thompson – NIR/rest

Full

TE Noah Fant – groin

T Abraham Lucas – knee

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. – back

TE Pharaoh Brown – elbow

LB Dre’Mont Jones – shoulder

S Rayshawn Jenkins – shoulder

T Stone Forsythe – hand

Did not participate

WR Malachi Corley – illness

RB Breece Hall – knee

OL Tyron Smith – neck

CB Qwan’tez Stiggers – NIR/personal

Limited

OL Jake Hanson – hamstring

OL Morgan Moses – knee

OL Xavier Newman – concussion

Full

LB C.J. Mosley – neck

CB D.J. Reed – back

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker – ankle

The 6-5 Seahawks will travel to MetLife Stadium for a 10 a.m. game Sunday against the 3-8 New York Jets. Seahawks Radio Network coverage will begin at 7 a.m. with the pregame show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and streaming on the Seattle Sports, KIRO NewsRadio and official Seahawks apps.

