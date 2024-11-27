There’s more clarity on the latest setback for the Seattle Seahawks’ embattled offensive line.

Starting right guard Anthony Bradford has been placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury suffered in last Sunday’s 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks briefly seemed to be in a good spot with their line when Abraham Lucas made his 2024 debut on Nov. 17 at right tackle after recovering from offseason knee surgery. Bradford’s injury early in the game against Arizona put a dent in that, however.

Bradford, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU in 2023, began the season splitting time at right guard with rookie Christian Haynes, a third-round pick out of UConn. But Bradford emerged as the full-time choice earlier this month.

Haynes took over in Sunday’s game when Bradford was injured and seems the likely choice to start this Sunday against the New York Jets. It’s worth noting that Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said this week that rookie Sataoa Laumea, a sixth-round pick out of Utah, would also be looked at as an option.

Taking Bradford’s spot on the active roster is linebacker Patrick O’Connell, who was signed from the practice squad. An undrafted rookie out of Montana, O’Connell has played 30 snaps in three games this year as a practice squad elevation.

Also announced Wednesday, tackle Stone Forsythe has been designated to return to practice, joining outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. Forsythe is on IR with a hand injury suffered last month, while Nwosu has been on IR recovering from a thigh injury he sustained in Week 5.

In addition to Wednesday’s moves, the Seahawks claimed safety AJ Finley from the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday. To make room for Finley on the active roster, defensive end Myles Adams was waived. Finley played 12 games in 2023 as an undrafted rookie with the Chargers as well as 10 this season. The Mississippi product has 370 snaps on special teams and another 69 on defense this year.

Seattle has also had some changes on the practice squad this week. On Tuesday, the Seahawks signed cornerback Ryan Cooper and wide receiver Cornell Powell, and released cornerback Faion Hicks and running back Brittain Brown. And on Wednesday, running back George Holani was signed to take the spot previously held by O’Connell.

The 6-5 Seahawks will travel to MetLife Stadium for a 10 a.m. game Sunday against the 3-8 New York Jets. Seahawks Radio Network coverage will begin at 7 a.m. with the pregame show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, and streaming on the Seattle Sports, KIRO NewsRadio and official Seahawks apps.

