2023 MLB ALL-STAR GAME

Seattle All-Star Game Guide: Rosters, details on marquee events

Jul 7, 2023, 1:13 PM

Ahead of the Seattle All-Star Game, a view of T-Mobile Park on July 1, 2023. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The baseball world is descending upon the Emerald City as the Seattle Mariners host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game and the annual festivities that accompany it leading up to Tuesday’s game.

Take A Look: MLB unveils 2023 All-Star Game uniforms

Want to know what’s happening when? And how about if you just want to watch or listen along?

Below, we break down the marquee Seattle All-Star Game events, including broadcast information, rosters and the Mariners players (and a few others with Pacific Northwest ties) that you need to know.

And if you’re interested in seeing what MLB has in store down at the area surrounding T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field over the next five days, click this link:

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: Capital One Play Ball Park

Here’s your 2023 Seattle All-Star Game guide.

Friday, July 7

HBCU Swingman Classic

What is it?: Baseball Hall of Famer and Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. invites the best athletes from historically Black colleges and universities to compete in an All-Star showcase.

Broadcast info: Live at 7:30 p.m. on MLB Network.

Click here for rosters

Saturday, July 8

MLB Futures Game

What is it?: Essentially the prospect version of the MLB All-Star Game, with American League and National League teams made up of star prospects meeting in a seven-inning exhibition game.

Broadcast info: Streaming live at 4 p.m. on Peacock, with a broadcast team led by longtime Seattle Mariners play-by-play announcer Dave Sims and also featuring former M’s first baseman Yonder Alonso.

Mariners in action: Seattle’s No. 1 prospect Harry Ford, a 20-year-old catcher and 2021 first-round MLB Draft pick who currently stars with the Single-A Everett AquaSox, and 21-year-old outfielder Jonatan Clase, who has 16 home runs and 47 stolen bases over 74 games combined between Everett and Double-A Arkansas this season. (Click here for a full story)

Extra local angle: Tampa Bay prospect and former WSU star Kyle Manzardo, a native of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, will play alongside Ford and Clase on the American League squad.

Full rosters:

Click here for more details on the MLB All-Star Futures Game

MLB All-Star Celebrity Game

Broadcast info: Streaming live on Peacock at approximately 7 p.m. following the Futures Game and airing at 10 a.m. Monday on MLB Network.

Click here for a list of participants

Sunday, July 9

• MLB Draft (first and second rounds)

Broadcast info: The event, which will take place across the street from T-Mobile Park at Lumen Field (first round only), will air at 4 p.m. on both ESPN and MLB Network.

Mariners in action: Seattle has four picks on Sunday –No. 22 (first round), No. 29 (reward for Julio Rodríguez winning AL Rookie of the Year in 2022), No. 30 (first pick of Competitive Balance Round A), and No. 57 (second round).

Seattle Mariners MLB Draft Primer | College players | HS players

Monday, July 10

• MLB Draft (rounds 3-10)

Broadcast info: Streaming on MLB.com beginning at 11 a.m.

• All-Star Batting Practice

Broadcast info: Live at 3 p.m. on MLB Network

Home Run Derby

Broadcast info: Live at 5 p.m. on Seattle Sports (ESPN Radio broadcast) and ESPN. Full coverage leading up to the game from the ballpark will be on Seattle Sports beginning with Brock and Salk (6-10 a.m.) and continuing with Bump and Stacy (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Wyman and Bob (2-5 p.m.).

Mariners in action: Julio Rodríguez is set for his second straight appearance after hitting 81 last year at Dodger Stadium, good for second-most in derby history.

Participants and bracket:

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. (White Sox) vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman (Orioles)
No. 2 Pete Alonso (Mets) vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez (Mariners)
No. 3 Mookie Betts (Dodgers) vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)
No. 4 Adolis García (Rangers) vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena (Rays)

Tuesday, July 11

• MLB Draft (rounds 11-20)

Broadcast info: Streaming on MLB.com beginning at 11 a.m.

• All-Star Red Carpet Show

Broadcast info: Players will stroll the carpet at Seattle’s famed Pike Place Market beginning at 11 a.m. on MLB Network.

• 2023 MLB All-Star Game

Broadcast info: Live at 5 p.m. on Seattle Sports (ESPN Radio broadcast) and FOX. Full coverage leading up to the game from the ballpark will be on Seattle Sports beginning with Brock and Salk (6-10 a.m.) and continuing with Bump and Stacy (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and Wyman and Bob (2-5 p.m.).

Mariners in action: Starting pitcher Luis Castillo is set for his third All-Star Game appearance and first with the Mariners, while homegrown stars Julio Rodríguez (center fielder, second appearance) and George Kirby (starting pitcher, first appearance) joined the AL squad as early injury replacements.

Extra local angle: Seattle’s own Corbin Carroll, a Lakeside School product who is a Rookie of the Year favorite, is set to start for the NL in the outfield. The availability for the Arizona Diamondbacks phenom and 2019 first-round MLB Draft pick may be touch and go, though, as he’s dealt with shoulder issues in recent games. Let’s also throw in Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, a native of the Portland area who helped Oregon State win the 2018 College World Series. The 2019 first overall MLB Draft pick will make his All-Star Game debut in just his second MLB season.

Rosters:

Drayer: Sliver of optimism? Seattle Mariners must capitalize quick

