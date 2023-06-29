Close
2023 MLB ALL-STAR GAME

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: All-Star Futures Game

Jun 29, 2023, 2:06 PM | Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 4:15 pm

What is the All-Star Futures Game?

Watch up and coming top MLB prospects at the All-Star Futures game from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, July 8 at 4PM. Tickets are on sale now and you can purchase them here.

Where is the All-Star Futures Game?

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

The All-Star Futures Game will host top MLB prospects and the best young stars on their way to the Major Leagues. Former Mariners Harold Reynolds and Raul Ibanez will be managing this year’s game.

When is the All-Star Futures Game?

Saturday, July 8

What time is the All-Star Futures Game?

4PM

Are tickets still available for the All-Star Futures Game?

Tickets for the All-Star Futures Game are still available for purchase here.

What about parking and transportation?

There are multiple parking lots near T-Mobile Park, plus a variety of public transportation options. Click here for details.

Who will participate in the All-Star Futures Game?

Seattle Mariners prospects Harry Ford and Jonatan Clase are expected to participate. More participants here.

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: All-Star Futures Game