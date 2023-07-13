Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Dipoto: ‘Pretty cool’ how Mariners fans chanted for Ohtani

Jul 13, 2023, 10:26 AM | Updated: 11:06 am

Seattle Mariners Shohei Ohtani...

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels reacts during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

There was no shortage of storylines at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game that the Seattle Mariners hosted at T-Mobile Park.

M’s star Julio Rodríguez stole the show in the Home Run Derby on Monday before coming up as the potential go-ahead run in the ninth inning for the American League.

Salk: Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez a rare star who truly plays for the fans

The National League also wound up winning the game to snap a nine-game losing streak to the AL.

But what really had the baseball world – Seattle specifically – buzzing was the greatest player in the game, Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani didn’t pitch in the game or really do much in the way of offense – he went 0-1 with a walk and strikeout. But during his two plate appearances, a park filled with mostly Mariners fans screamed down at Ohtani, chanting “Come To Seattle.” Ohtani is set to be a free agent after the conclusion of this season.

Ohtani acknowledged the chants after he was pulled from the game, saying he’d never heard anything like that before in his career. Rodríguez said he and Ohtani talked a bit during the All-Star week, but joked with media members that it was a secret what the two discussed.

Those chants, naturally, came up during Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto’s weekly show on Seattle Sports.

“I don’t want to get you in any trouble. I know that you can only say so much about other players that don’t play for your organization. But I’m sure you heard the crowd chanting ‘Come To Seattle.’ What did you make of that?” Brock and Salk host Mike Salk asked Dipoto.

“Who were they talking about?” Dipoto jokingly replied.

“I thought it was pretty cool, actually,” Dipoto went on to say. ” … It had to feel good if you were Shohei Ohtani to realize that a rival club, that the fanbase would react that way. He’s a special player having a special year, and I thought it was really cool that our fans showed him that type of adoration, because those were thoughts not being expressed by greater Major League Baseball fans who flew into Seattle. Those were Mariners fans, and it was pretty cool.”

Salk noted that not all players from other AL West teams received that same kind of treatment.

“Yeah, I don’t think that (Houston Astros outfielder) Kyle Tucker was really hearing the ‘Come To Seattle’ chants,” Dipoto joked. “But all the same, another great player. But it was just a different feel (with Ohtani). And there’s so many stories, the underlying stories with what Shohei is doing right now, kind of a modern day Babe Ruth who is having the greatest year in his career, which is tracking is one of the greatest years in baseball history, regardless of time and place.

“To appreciate that, to appreciate the young star in his home ballpark, to appreciate 30-some odd first time All-Stars, it’s a pretty cool thing. And it’s a shame that it only happens once in a couple of generations that you get to host an All-Star game, but this is going to be one just like 2001 where it’s going to be a long time before people forget the event, which, that’s the idea. That’s part of the mission.”

Salk had one more question regarding Ohtani and the Mariners.

“Maybe you can’t answer this and maybe the answer is so obvious I shouldn’t even ask it, but should he become available, I assume you would want to acquire a player like Shohei Ohtani?” he asked.

Replied Dipoto, “I probably can’t answer that directly but to say that I think there are 29 teams that would be very interested in acquiring Shohei Ohtani.”

Listen to every Jerry Dipoto Show at this link.

Team: mariners
102

Brock and Salk podcast

First Tech First Pitch logo image
No starting pitcher.

Mariners Roof Report

Sunny
High 76° | Low 55°
No game today.

Brock and Salk

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Mike Salk

Salk: Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez a rare star who truly plays for the fans

"We're lucky to get to watch an athlete like Julio Rodríguez...he's a player that truly seems to want a relationship with those who adore him."

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

ESPN’s Passan: ‘Showman’ Julio Rodríguez gave the show derby fans needed

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez was the talk of the Home Run Derby in Seattle. ESPN's Jeff Passan explains why that's more important than winning.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners fan MLB Draft...

Brent Stecker

Passan’s biggest All-Star surprise? Mariners fans’ hatred of Astros

"There's been one really, really interesting thing that's happened this week," ESPN's Jeff Passan said of Seattle Mariners fans. "The true, deep loathing of the Houston Astros."

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Dee Eskridge...

Brandon Gustafson

Huard: The most likely breakout player for the Seahawks in 2023

Former NFL QB Brock Huard hopes the Seattle Seahawks have a breakout star on defense, but he ultimately thinks it'll be a weapon on offense.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert George Kirby...

Brandon Gustafson

Passan on Mariners: Playoff chances, bright future, Ohtani

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared his thoughts on the Seattle Mariners' playoff chances, their long-term outlook and Shohei Ohtani.

7 days ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Dipoto details Flexen trade, gives Miller injury update

During this week's Jerry Dipoto Show, the Seattle Mariners president discussed his team's most recent trade as well as Bryce Miller's status.

7 days ago

Dipoto: ‘Pretty cool’ how Mariners fans chanted for Ohtani