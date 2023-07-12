Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Is Seattle still a tough free-agent sell? Ravech, Sciambi weigh in on Mariners

Jul 12, 2023, 3:06 PM

Seattle Mariners...

Fans cheer as Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners at the MLB All-Star Game on July 11, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

With all eyes in the baseball world focused on the Pacific Northwest and T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, the topic of free agency naturally came up.

Seattle Mariners’ Servais: ‘We have our best baseball yet ahead of us’

That was especially true during and after the festivities as Mariners fans shouted “Come To Seattle!” chants at Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani during his two All-Star Game plate appearances. Ohtani himself acknowledged the chants after the game and praised the fanbase and the city of Seattle.

Something that’s been discussed for years is that Seattle is a tough sell for MLB free agents in large part because of its location, travel and, for batters, a tough hitting climate.

So, is that the case? Two of ESPN’s most prominent baseball voices – play-by-play man Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Baseball Tonight host Karl Ravech – were asked about that during conversations with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Drayer: Will Seattle Mariners return ready for another 2nd-half surge?

“I think that most of the time, the players come here and they like coming here,” Sciambi said. “Again, geographically, there’s always going to be advantages and disadvantages. But in terms of a market that likes baseball, that has a great city, then I would have to think the players would enjoy coming to Seattle.”

Ultimately, it comes down to dollars, as Sciambi and Ravech would go on to explain.

“I mean, look, ultimately it’s about writing a check, right? I mean, I think that’s the thing that usually ends up getting it done,” Sciambi said. “But I think this is a magnificent baseball city.”

Ravech said that finances in baseball has changed the way cities are often perceived.

“If a player is motivated by money, I don’t think that a city is going to be a deterrent,” he said. “I also would say that because there’s so much money in this game – we’re sort of seeing some of these super teams that we’re seeing and other sports trying to be built in baseball and obviously (what) the Padres and their owner (are doing) – but you do have relationships, and a lot of players will try to recruit other players to their city. But I don’t think that Seattle and the challenges of their timezone and in particular their travel would get in the way of a superstar signing (with the Mariners) if the money is enough that they’re going to be satisfied to take it. I think that’s a little bit outdated.”

“I don’t buy that thinking anymore that Seattle’s a tough sell,” he later added. “I don’t because I think there have been other cities that have been tough sells that aren’t so much anymore. I mean, teams are gonna pay, players are gonna go. That’s always been the adage in our culture. Follow the money. If there’s money, they’ll go.”

Ravech also thinks something could happen in the near future that could ultimately make the Mariners and Seattle even more attractive.

“I also think, guys, at some point in the near future, we’re gonna see some type of realignment,” he said. “And whether that means we have instead of six divisions, maybe two leagues and that may reduce some of those challenges when it comes to travel.”

Listen to all Wyman and Bob podcasts at this link.

Seattle Mariners Takeaways from All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park

Team: mariners
102

Wyman & Bob

First Tech First Pitch logo image
No starting pitcher.

Mariners Roof Report

Sunny
High 75° | Low 54°
No game today.

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Servais: ‘We have our best baseball yet ahead of us’

"I am excited about the 2nd half," Seattle Mariners' Scott Servais told Wyman & Bob. "I do think we have our best baseball yet ahead of us."

15 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Orioles...

Brent Stecker

Why Seattle Mariners trade fit could be playoff-contending Orioles

The St. Louis Cardinals have come up plenty as a potential trade partner for the Seattle Mariners, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi says not to forget the Baltimore Orioles.

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Which Seahawks should be on the NFL’s superstar list?

In the video above of a recent conversation on Wyman and Bob, the guys review an article listing the NFL's superstars. Which Seattle Seahawks player should be on the list?

11 days ago

Seattle Kraken draft Eduard Sale...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: Why Sale was ‘a really good 1st pick’ for Seattle Kraken

NHL Network reporter Jon Morosi shared with Wyman and Bob why he's a big fan of the Seattle Kraken drafting Eduard Sale 20th overall.

12 days ago

Seattle Mariners Teoscar Hernandez...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Rock bottom for Seattle Mariners — How did it get so bad?

Bob Stelton of Wyman and Bob takes us through what has been a frustrating stretch of Seattle Mariners baseball in his latest breakdown video.

14 days ago

Seahawks Tyler Lockett DK Metcalf...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Where do Seattle Seahawks rank among NFL’s top cores?

Wyman and Bob discuss the top cores in the NFL with ESPN’s Seth Walder and where the Seattle Seahawks fall in his estimation.

15 days ago

Is Seattle still a tough free-agent sell? Ravech, Sciambi weigh in on Mariners