Ohtani to Mariners? ‘Come To Seattle’ chants catch his attention

The ensuing free agency of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is going to be something incredible, and fans of the Seattle Mariners are already in persuasion mode.

Ohtani, who currently stars for the Los Angeles Angels in the same division as the Mariners, earned his third All-Star nod of his career this season, and he was the American League’s starting designated hitter in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Ohtani was in the No. 2 spot for the AL lineup, and upon entering the batter’s box for his first-inning at-bat, one distinct chant rained down from the stands.

“Come to Seattle!” the majority-Mariners fan crowd screamed out. “Come to Seattle!”

Recruiting? Tough to hear in video but clear as day in the stadium. Crowd chanting “Come to Seattle” during Ohtani’s at bat. pic.twitter.com/DqHTmaqaef — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 12, 2023

Second plate appearance? Same deal. And it certainly caught the attention of Ohtani, whose contract with the Angels is set to come up after this season.

“Never experienced anything like that, but I definitely heard it,” Ohtani told reporters through a translator after coming out of the game. “I was just trying to focus on my at-bat and the game.”

“Every time I come here, the fans are passionate,” Ohtani later said. “They’re really into the game so it’s very impressive. I actually spent a couple offseasons in Seattle. So I like the city. It’s beautiful.”

Ohtani with good things to say about the fans in Seattle “passionate” and city itself “beautiful,” stating he’s spent a couple of off-seasons here. He didn’t mention it but he is known to have spent some time at Driveline. pic.twitter.com/NlvUqBUFRC — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) July 12, 2023

The Mariners were one of a handful of suitors for Ohtani when he came to MLB from Japan, and you can guess Seattle will be interested in his services yet again this time around when he hits the open market.

The two-way sensation wearing the All-Star uniforms in a familiar Northwest Green during All-Star festivities definitely had to have M’s fans dreaming of the possibility of Ohtani signing with Seattle and starring in the Pacific Northwest for years to come.

