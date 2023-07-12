When it comes to the MLB All-Star Game, you don’t have to wait for the game itself to start seeing highlights. That was certainly the case as the Seattle Mariners hosted their first All-Star Game in 22 years on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

And yes, the Seattle crowd played a vital role in that.

Why Seattle Mariners trade fit could be playoff-contending Orioles

The introductions of both the American League and National League squads will plenty entertaining, the AL especially. Not only did a sold-out T-Mobile Park showed the three Seattle Mariners All-Stars with applause, but it did something M’s fans have shown throughout the last four days they’re perhaps the best in the league at: booing anything and everything that has to do with the rival Houston Astros.

Watch the video of the full All-Star roster introductions at the top of this post, and check out shorter video highlights from the pregame festivities below. As a bonus, we’ve also included M’s legends and Baseball Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez tossing the ceremonial first pitch to former teammates Jay Buhner and Dan Wilson.

Seattle Mariners All-Star intros

Mariners fans let the Astros All-Stars have it

Seattle welcomes Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker to the #AllStarGame 😅 pic.twitter.com/ponCAEQROZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 11, 2023

Seattle native and D-backs rookie star Corbin Carroll arrives

Big reception for AL MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani

Bonus: Seattle Mariners legends throw out first pitch

Seattle welcomes back multiple legends and Hall of Famers for today's #AllStarGame! Edgar Martínez and Ken Griffey Jr. throw out the first pitch to Dan Wilson and Jay Buhner ⚾️ @Mariners pic.twitter.com/ytzHvSDEa7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

