SEATTLE MARINERS

MLB All-Star Pregame Highlights: Intros, Astros booed, M’s legends

Jul 11, 2023, 5:52 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

When it comes to the MLB All-Star Game, you don’t have to wait for the game itself to start seeing highlights. That was certainly the case as the Seattle Mariners hosted their first All-Star Game in 22 years on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.

And yes, the Seattle crowd played a vital role in that.

Why Seattle Mariners trade fit could be playoff-contending Orioles

The introductions of both the American League and National League squads will plenty entertaining, the AL especially. Not only did a sold-out T-Mobile Park showed the three Seattle Mariners All-Stars with applause, but it did something M’s fans have shown throughout the last four days they’re perhaps the best in the league at: booing anything and everything that has to do with the rival Houston Astros.

Watch the video of the full All-Star roster introductions at the top of this post, and check out shorter video highlights from the pregame festivities below. As a bonus, we’ve also included M’s legends and Baseball Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez tossing the ceremonial first pitch to former teammates Jay Buhner and Dan Wilson.

To hear the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, tune in to the ESPN Radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710 AM (stream here or on the Seattle Sports app).

Seattle Mariners All-Star intros

Mariners fans let the Astros All-Stars have it

Seattle native and D-backs rookie star Corbin Carroll arrives

Big reception for AL MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani

Bonus: Seattle Mariners legends throw out first pitch

More on MLB All-Star Game hosted by Seattle Mariners

ESPN’s Passan: ‘Showman’ Julio Rodríguez gave the show derby fans needed
Seattle native Corbin Carroll soaks in hometown MLB All-Star debut
Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez: ‘Electric’ derby crowd ‘meant the world to me’
Watch: Julio Rodríguez breaks Home Run Derby record in Seattle
‘Something we should all be proud of’: What Mariners All-Stars have to say

