Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: Julio Rodríguez breaks Home Run Derby record in Seattle

Jul 10, 2023, 6:59 PM | Updated: 8:49 pm

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The hometown crowd at T-Mobile Park was something special for Julio Rodríguez in the Home Run Derby, and the Seattle Mariners superstar somehow topped it with his performance.

A year after Rodríguez announced his presence as a rookie with 81 home runs in the derby at Dodger Stadium, he made history in his home ballpark, crushing a record 41 home runs in the first round.

Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez: ‘Electric’ derby crowd ‘meant the world to me’

Rodríguez broke the record of 40 homers set by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2019. Coincidentally, Guerrero was Rodríguez’s second-round matchup in Monday’s derby, presenting another dragon for him to slay after vanquishing two-time champion Pete Alonso, the seeming ideal for a Home Run Derby participant, in the first round.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seattle Sports (@seattlesports710)

Rodríguez ripped 32 home runs before his 60 seconds of bonus time, then crushed nine more to break the record.

It didn’t go Rodríguez’s way in the semifinals as Guerrero tied him with 20 homers in the round before his bonus time, then delivered the last one he needed on his second swing after resuming to eliminate the hometown hero. Guerrero went on to beat Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena in the finals for his first Home Run Derby championship in his second appearance.

It turns out Rodríguez didn’t even know that he had broken a record until after the derby when he spoke to the media.

Rodríguez wasn’t the only player with Pacific Northwest ties to wow the crowd. Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, an Oregon State product and native of the Portland area who grew up coming to games in Seattle, smacked 27 homers in the first round. The switch-hitter also provided one of the more amazing moments of the night as he moved from the left side of the plate to the right side for his bonus time, and he didn’t miss a beat. Unfortunately, No. 1 overall Home Run Derby seed Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox beat him in the bracketed format to move onto the second round.

Monday marks just the start of a big week for Rodríguez, who is also set to play in his second MLB All-Star Game in as many years after making the American League squad last week as an injury replacement.

The Seattle Mariners are hosting the MLB All-Star festivities for the third time in their existence, the other two occasions being 1979 in the Kingdome and 2001 at T-Mobile Park (when it was called Safeco Field).

In addition to Rodríguez, the Mariners have starting pitchers Luis Castillo (three-time All-Star, first with Seattle) and George Kirby (first-time All-Star) on the AL squad.

More on Julio Rodríguez and All-Star Week

‘Something we should all be proud of’: What Mariners All-Stars have to say
Julio Rodríguez gets All-Star stage at home despite challenging Year 2
Mariners ‘aggressive,’ target ‘big upside’ to open 2023 MLB Draft
Seattle Mariners 2023 MLB Draft Tracker: Every M’s pick
Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez, George Kirby added to All-Star Game

Team: mariners
102
First Tech First Pitch logo image
No starting pitcher.

Mariners Roof Report

Mostly Sunny
High 73° | Low 54°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez Home Run Derby...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez: ‘Electric’ derby crowd ‘meant the world to me’

Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez stole the show in the Home Run Derby, and was surprised to learn he set a Derby record with 41 home runs.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brandon Gustafson

‘Something we should all be proud of’: What Mariners All-Stars have to say

Full details plus videos and pictures from the Seattle Mariners' media sessions ahead of the MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Mariners’ Logan Gilbert named AL Player of the Week

Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert has been named American League Player of the Week after two stellar starts last week.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Orioles...

Brent Stecker

Why Seattle Mariners trade fit could be playoff-contending Orioles

The St. Louis Cardinals have come up plenty as a potential trade partner for the Seattle Mariners, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi says not to forget the Baltimore Orioles.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

The Associated Press

Julio Rodríguez gets All-Star stage at home despite challenging Year 2

The Seattle Mariners hosting All-Star Week was supposed to be Julio Rodríguez’s party. And it still might be, even with a season that to date hasn’t matched expectations.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners MLB Draft...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners ‘aggressive,’ target ‘big upside’ to open 2023 MLB Draft

Seattle Mariners director Scott Hunter discussed the organization's first four picks, which included three high-upside high schoolers.

2 days ago

Watch: Julio Rodríguez breaks Home Run Derby record in Seattle