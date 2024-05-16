Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford looks to have recovered from the oblique injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list late last month.

Unfortunately, it is no longer the only injury concern for last year’s American League leader in walks.

Midway through what was likely to be the last game of Crawford’s rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday night, he was hit on his right wrist/hand by a 90 mph fastball from side-arming Salt Lake Bees left-hander Adam Kolarek.

Crawford’s reaction was not encouraging. He immediately doubled over in pain, then threw his helmet down in frustration as he made his way to get checked out by a trainer. Watch it all unfold in the video below.

The Rainiers took Crawford out of the game at that point, with Nick Solak replacing him as a pinch-runner.

How much of a concern is this new potential injury for Crawford? There is hope that he and the Mariners have dodged a bullet.

Mariners reporter Daniel Kramer of MLB.com provided an update on social media Wednesday night, saying the M’s have “low concern” about Crawford’s wrist/hand and that he appeared to have “dodged a significant injury.” There could still be a question about when Crawford will return to the Mariners, however.

With Seattle off Thursday, it was expected that he would join the team in time to start a road trip that begins Friday with a 4:05 p.m. game in Baltimore.

“He will play again tonight in Tacoma,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said Wednesday morning during his usual pregame media session. “If he comes out of that OK, I’m expecting he’ll join us in Baltimore.”

Even with Crawford’s new potential injury being of “low concern,” any swelling over the next few days could be an issue not just at the plate but in the field as he was hit on his throwing arm.

Crawford had a breakout season for the M’s at the plate in 2023, slashing .266/.380/.438 for an .818 OPS with a career-high 19 home runs. Prior to his oblique injury, the 29 year old was off to a slow start this season, as he currently owns a .198/.296/.302 slash (.598 OPS) with two homers in 22 games. On his rehab stint with the Rainiers, Crawford is 1 for 5 with a walk.

Jump for joy if you're happy to see J.P. Crawford again! 🎉 The @Mariners Gold Glove SS brings defensive wizardry — and a 😃 — to @RainiersLand on his rehab assignment. pic.twitter.com/m4drTCLiYQ — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 16, 2024

We will provide any other updates on Crawford’s status here on the site leading up to Friday’s Mariners game against Baltimore, which will be carried on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com beginning at 3 p.m. with the pregame show. For details on how to stream Mariners Radio Network broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

