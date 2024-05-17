Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob breaks down the state of the Seattle Mariners.

Morosi: Something ‘says a lot’ about Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz

What did he see this week? What would he do to get the offense going? This week, Bob answers:

• What is the biggest difference from start of the season to now?

• How long can the Mariners sustain their series winning success?

• What have you thought about Bryan Woo’s performances?

• What do you want to see over the next week of games?

