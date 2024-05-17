Close
WYMAN AND BOB

Video: What’s changed most for Mariners since start of season?

May 16, 2024, 5:45 PM

Bob Stelton's Profile Picture

BY BOB STELTON


Wyman & Bob, 2-7 p.m. on Seattle Sports

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob breaks down the state of the Seattle Mariners.

Morosi: Something ‘says a lot’ about Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz

What did he see this week? What would he do to get the offense going? This week, Bob answers:

• What is the biggest difference from start of the season to now?
• How long can the Mariners sustain their series winning success?
• What have you thought about Bryan Woo’s performances?
• What do you want to see over the next week of games?

Tune in to Wyman and Bob from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

Wyman & Bob

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France...

Zac Hereth

Mariners the ‘team to beat’ in AL West? Why that’s now the case

MLB insider Jon Morosi explains why this is the best spot the Seattle Mariners have been in years with Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob.

2 hours ago

...

