Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle native Corbin Carroll soaks in hometown MLB All-Star debut

Jul 11, 2023, 12:12 PM

Corbin Carroll...

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks speaks at T-Mobile Park on July 10, 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


AP staff

SEATTLE (AP) — Growing up in Seattle, Corbin Carroll dreamed of someday playing baseball at T-Mobile Park.

‘Something we should all be proud of’: What Mariners All-Stars have to say

On Tuesday, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ breakout rookie will see his dream come true when he takes the field as the starting left fielder and No. 8 hitter for the National League in the All-Star Game.

Carroll grew up a passionate Mariners fan and idolized mid-2000’s Seattle superstars like Ichiro Suzuki and Félix Hernández. Now, it’s Carroll’s turn to be the star, and he knows that experiences like this don’t come around very often.

Not only is it Carroll’s first All-Star appearance, it will be the first time he’s ever played at his hometown ballpark. His high school team fell one game short of getting to play there in the state baseball tournament.

“I think this is just all about soaking it in and enjoying it,” Carroll said. “Game time for me, and in-season, I’m pretty focused and locked in, but I think (Tuesday), I’m not really going to try to be that way. I’m just going to try to enjoy it, chat with as many of these great players as possible and just soak it all in.”

Carroll became a prep star at Seattle’s Lakeside School — better known as school attended by Microsoft co-founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen, and former “Batman” actor Adam West. But the school has never graduated an athlete of Carroll’s caliber.

After Carroll capped off his standout prep career with a .540 batting average and a 1.859 OPS as a senior, the Diamondbacks took him with the 16th pick in the 2019 amateur. He rocketed through the minor leagues, and is a current favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year.

He’s the first rookie to have 15 home runs and 25 stolen bases before the All-Star break.

“I think he’s the MVP so far for us,” Diamondbacks All-Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo said. “He’s been amazing. He’s been running the bases crazy, he hits for power, average, he can do a lot. He’s meant a lot to us.”

Carroll currently has a team-high 18 homers and 26 stolen bases, along with a .289 batting average, a .366 on-base percentage, and a slugging percentage of .549 to lead the upstart Diamondbacks, who are currently tied with the Dodgers atop the NL West standings.

“He just kind of does everything, from what I can tell,” Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw said. “So, when you’re that fast, you can play great defense, and when you get hit over the fence, too, it’s a tough combo. So yeah, he’s a good one.”

As the hometown kid, Carroll will be one of the centerpiece players at Tuesday’s game, but he probably would’ve been at the ballpark even if he hadn’t made the squad. His original plan for the week was to come home and hang out with his family for a few days.

“I already had a flight here, because I was planning on just coming back regardless,” Carroll said. “If I wasn’t in the game, I probably would still have been here as a fan just enjoying seeing baseball like this in Seattle.”

At 22 years old, Carroll is too young to remember the 2001 All-Star Game in Seattle, where eight Mariners were named to the squad. But he’s eager to make some new memories for himself, his family and the fans at the place where he first learned to love the game.

Last weekend, Carroll’s mother Pey-Lin Carroll tweeted a photo of Carroll as a toddler outside the left field gate at T-Mobile Park, at the same spot where his All-Star banner now hangs.

“My description of that is just that it’s a very full circle moment,” Carroll said. “Definitely a wild moment. That poster was Jamie Moyer when I was a little kid sitting there, and just to be up there for this week is very special.”

Passan’s biggest All-Star surprise? Seattle Mariners fans’ hatred of Astros

Team: mariners
102
First Tech First Pitch logo image
No starting pitcher.

Mariners Roof Report

Sunny
High 74° | Low 55°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners George Kirby...

Brent Stecker

MLB All-Star Pregame Highlights: Intros, Astros booed, M’s legends

Watch highlights from the MLB All-Star Game pregame introductions, including the big ovation for the Seattle Mariners' All-Stars and the opposite for Houston's.

18 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

ESPN’s Passan: ‘Showman’ Julio Rodríguez gave the show derby fans needed

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodríguez was the talk of the Home Run Derby in Seattle. ESPN's Jeff Passan explains why that's more important than winning.

18 hours ago

Seattle Mariners fan MLB Draft...

Brent Stecker

Passan’s biggest All-Star surprise? Mariners fans’ hatred of Astros

"There's been one really, really interesting thing that's happened this week," ESPN's Jeff Passan said of Seattle Mariners fans. "The true, deep loathing of the Houston Astros."

18 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez Home Run Derby...

Brandon Gustafson

Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez: ‘Electric’ derby crowd ‘meant the world to me’

Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez stole the show in the Home Run Derby, and was surprised to learn he set a Derby record with 41 home runs.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Brent Stecker

Watch: Julio Rodríguez breaks Home Run Derby record in Seattle

A year after Julio Rodriguez announced his presence with 81 home runs in the Home Run Derby, he broke a record at home in Seattle.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brandon Gustafson

‘Something we should all be proud of’: What Mariners All-Stars have to say

Full details plus videos and pictures from the Seattle Mariners' media sessions ahead of the MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

2 days ago

Seattle native Corbin Carroll soaks in hometown MLB All-Star debut