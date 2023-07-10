MLB All-Star festivities are in full swing at T-Mobile Park, and the Seattle Mariners are a big part of it along with hosting the annual summer event.

The M’s have three players who made the All-Star Game – pitchers George Kirby and Luis Castillo, and outfielder Julio Rodríguez.

Additionally, manager Scott Servais is part of the AL coaching staff, which is managed by Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros.

“It’s a little different having the Astros’ coaching staff in the coaches room and Dusty in my office, I have to say,” Servais said during MLB Media Day on Monday. “But you open up the doors, you welcome them in. It’s a great event. It’s something that we should all be proud of here in Seattle, and we’ve got a great venue for it. I’m sure it’ll be a great show.”

Kirby, who’s in his second MLB season, made his first All-Star Game.

“This is awesome. To be able to represent Seattle here and see all the fans come out and support … it’s pretty awesome,” Kirby said. “I’m really excited … I’m excited to meet all these guys just pick their brains and kind of learn from them.”

As for whether or not he’ll pitch in the game, the young right-hander isn’t sure. But he’s hopeful.

“I’ll just prepare for going in for an inning. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’d love to be able to throw,” he said.

Rodríguez is readying for the second All-Star Game in his young career, and he’s also taking part in the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Servais called it a big deal that Rodríguez was able to be added to the actual game’s roster.

“I think it’s important for the franchise, quite frankly with Julio being a marquee player, young guy who kind of burst on the scene last year,” Servais said. “And the first half was a challenge for him. I thought he did really pick it up here the last couple of weeks, which is a good sign. We need that to carry over to the second half because he is a dynamic player who can do so much on the field. He wants to win as bad as anybody in our clubhouse and wants to be a big part of that on the field. So it’s good that he’s here.”

Rodríguez said he “really loves” how the Mariners finished the first half, winning seven of nine games and three series in a row.

“It was a really good way to finish where everybody was taking care of what we needed to do, and it was really good,” he said. “… We’re looking forward to continuing that.”

Rodríguez’s eyes are set on the Home Run Derby. And as you might expect, he’s not too worried about it, showcasing his big smile as he discussed the event, which he finished second in last year.

“Just go out there have fun. It’s the home field so there is nothing to worry about,” he said. “Just go out there and have fun, compete and let the rest take care of itself … It definitely is a grind. But at the time you kind of don’t feel it because you’re so in the moment that you kind of don’t feel it as much.”

Will the derby being at his home ballpark help Rodríguez out?

“I hope,” he said with a laugh. “I definitely love the energy so if they can bring as much energy as they can, that’s definitely going to help.”

