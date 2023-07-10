Seattle Mariners’ Logan Gilbert named AL Player of the Week

Logan Gilbert may not be a part of the MLB All-Star festivities at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, but the Seattle Mariners starter isn’t going through this week without a well deserved accolade.

The 26-year-old Gilbert has been named American League Player of the Week after throwing his first career complete game and shutout last Tuesday at San Francisco, then following up Sunday with seven innings of one-run ball in a 3-1 win at Houston in the Mariners’ final game of the first half.

It is the first Player of the Week award for Gilbert in his career and the second this season for a Mariners player, joining two-time All-Star Julio Rodríguez, who earned the AL honors for the week of May 22-28.

Gilbert threw 16 innings over his two starts last week, allowing just one run combined on eight hits, no walks and a hit batter while striking out 13.

For the year, Gilbert owns a 7-5 record with a 3.66 ERA. He’s been finding success with a new splitter that makes for a tough pairing with a riding fastball that benefits from his long wingspan and late release point, a key reason Gilbert has a 0.98 WHIP that ranks second in MLB.

Gilbert also is sixth this season in walks per nine innings (1.58) and fifth in strikeouts per walk ratio (5.58). Additionally, in the AL he ranks seventh in opponent batting average (.216) and opponent batting average on balls in play (.259), 10th in innings pitched (108 1/3), and 14th in strikeouts (106).

In his third season with the Mariners, Gilbert has essentially been an All-Star pitcher each of the past two years despite missing out on getting a nod each time, which at least this year can be blamed on bad timing. Gilbert had a 4.19 ERA before making his two starts last week, which is when the All-Star teams were selected. And because he pitched Sunday, he would be unable to pitch in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, taking him out of the running to be a replacement for other All-Star pitchers who are either injured or similarly unable to pitch in the game.

In 2022, Gilbert finished with a 13-6 record, 3.20 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 174 strikeouts to 49 walks over 32 starts (185 2/3 innings).

