Seattle Mariners 2023 MLB Draft Tracker: Every M’s pick

The Seattle Mariners don’t have quite as high of a pick as they’ve been used to in the 2023 MLB Draft, but this is arguably a bigger draft than ever for the M’s.

First, they’re hosting the event in Seattle as part of the MLB All-Star festivities, with the Day 1 action taking place at Lumen Field just across the street from the Mariners’ home stadium, T-Mobile Park. And perhaps even more important, despite not having a front-line selection, the M’s still had three picks inside of the first 30 and four total Sunday night.

Keep up with every Mariners pick throughout the three-day MLB Draft here with our tracker.

Sunday, July 9

• First round

No. 22: Colt Emerson, SS, Glenn High School (Ohio) | Click here for story

• Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

*Received for Julio Rodríguez winning 2022 AL Rookie of the Year

No. 29: Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield High School (Va.) | Click here for story

• Competitive Balance Round A

No. 30: Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian School (Ga.) | Click here for story

• Second round

No. 57: Ben Williamson, 3B, William & Mary

The 22-year-old Williamson (6-feet, 190 pounds) was named the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year after slashing .391/.513/.662 for a 1.175 OPS with 12 home runs, 11 doubles, five triples, 57 runs, 49 RBI and 14 stolen bases on 15 attempts. He was also named CAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

.@benwilliamson_9 brings a big bat and controls the zone 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Ty3gy9X03F — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 10, 2023

Monday, July 10

Picks begin at 11 a.m.

Third round – No. 92

Fourth round – No. 124

Fifth round – No. 160

Sixth round – No. 187

Seventh round – No. 217

Eighth round – No. 247

Ninth round – No. 277

10th round – No. 307

Tuesday, July 11

Picks begin at 11 a.m.

11th round – No. 337

12th round – No. 367

13th round – No. 397

14th round – No. 427

15th round – No. 457

16th round – No. 487

17th round – No. 517

18th round – No. 547

19th round – No. 577

20th round – No. 607

