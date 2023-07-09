SEATTLE MARINERS
Seattle Mariners 2023 MLB Draft Tracker: Every M’s pick
Jul 9, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 9:41 pm
(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
The Seattle Mariners don’t have quite as high of a pick as they’ve been used to in the 2023 MLB Draft, but this is arguably a bigger draft than ever for the M’s.
First, they’re hosting the event in Seattle as part of the MLB All-Star festivities, with the Day 1 action taking place at Lumen Field just across the street from the Mariners’ home stadium, T-Mobile Park. And perhaps even more important, despite not having a front-line selection, the M’s still had three picks inside of the first 30 and four total Sunday night.
Keep up with every Mariners pick throughout the three-day MLB Draft here with our tracker.
Sunday, July 9
• First round
No. 22: Colt Emerson, SS, Glenn High School (Ohio) | Click here for story
Welcome to Seattle, @Colt_emerson! 👋 #SeaUsRise | #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/YSe1c0K8FS
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 10, 2023
• Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
*Received for Julio Rodríguez winning 2022 AL Rookie of the Year
No. 29: Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield High School (Va.) | Click here for story
• Competitive Balance Round A
No. 30: Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian School (Ga.) | Click here for story
• Second round
No. 57: Ben Williamson, 3B, William & Mary
The 22-year-old Williamson (6-feet, 190 pounds) was named the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year after slashing .391/.513/.662 for a 1.175 OPS with 12 home runs, 11 doubles, five triples, 57 runs, 49 RBI and 14 stolen bases on 15 attempts. He was also named CAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.
.@benwilliamson_9 brings a big bat and controls the zone 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Ty3gy9X03F
— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 10, 2023
Monday, July 10
Picks begin at 11 a.m.
Third round – No. 92
Fourth round – No. 124
Fifth round – No. 160
Sixth round – No. 187
Seventh round – No. 217
Eighth round – No. 247
Ninth round – No. 277
10th round – No. 307
Tuesday, July 11
Picks begin at 11 a.m.
11th round – No. 337
12th round – No. 367
13th round – No. 397
14th round – No. 427
15th round – No. 457
16th round – No. 487
17th round – No. 517
18th round – No. 547
19th round – No. 577
20th round – No. 607
