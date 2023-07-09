Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Seattle Mariners 2023 MLB Draft Tracker: Every M’s pick

Jul 9, 2023, 4:38 PM | Updated: 9:41 pm

Seattle Mariners 2023 MLB Draft...

A view of the draft stage before the 2023 MLB Draft at Lumen Field. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners don’t have quite as high of a pick as they’ve been used to in the 2023 MLB Draft, but this is arguably a bigger draft than ever for the M’s.

Seattle Mariners at All-Star Break: Quick look at where they stand

First, they’re hosting the event in Seattle as part of the MLB All-Star festivities, with the Day 1 action taking place at Lumen Field just across the street from the Mariners’ home stadium, T-Mobile Park. And perhaps even more important, despite not having a front-line selection, the M’s still had three picks inside of the first 30 and four total Sunday night.

Keep up with every Mariners pick throughout the three-day MLB Draft here with our tracker.

Mariners ‘aggressive,’ target ‘big upside’ to open 2023 MLB Draft

Sunday, July 9

First round

No. 22: Colt Emerson, SS, Glenn High School (Ohio) | Click here for story

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks

*Received for Julio Rodríguez winning 2022 AL Rookie of the Year

No. 29: Jonny Farmelo, OF, Westfield High School (Va.) | Click here for story

Competitive Balance Round A

No. 30: Tai Peete, SS, Trinity Christian School (Ga.) | Click here for story

Second round

No. 57: Ben Williamson, 3B, William & Mary

The 22-year-old Williamson (6-feet, 190 pounds) was named the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year after slashing .391/.513/.662 for a 1.175 OPS with 12 home runs, 11 doubles, five triples, 57 runs, 49 RBI and 14 stolen bases on 15 attempts. He was also named CAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Monday, July 10

Picks begin at 11 a.m.

Third round – No. 92
Fourth round – No. 124
Fifth round – No. 160
Sixth round – No. 187
Seventh round – No. 217
Eighth round – No. 247
Ninth round – No. 277
10th round – No. 307

See every 2023 MLB Draft pick at MLB.com

Tuesday, July 11

Picks begin at 11 a.m.

11th round – No. 337
12th round – No. 367
13th round – No. 397
14th round – No. 427
15th round – No. 457
16th round – No. 487
17th round – No. 517
18th round – No. 547
19th round – No. 577
20th round – No. 607

