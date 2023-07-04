Some homegrown talent from the Seattle Mariners has been added to the MLB All-Star Game at the team’s own T-Mobile Park next week.

Tuesday: Gilbert’s shutout, Ford’s four hits lead Mariners past Giants 6-0

Starting pitcher George Kirby and center fielder Julio Rodríguez were named injury replacements Tuesday afternoon for the American League roster. It’s the first career All-Star selection for Kirby and second for Rodríguez.

Two more stars repping the squad at home 🤩@gkirb98 and @JRODshow44 have been named to the AL All-Star roster! #SeaUsRise ⭐️ https://t.co/XZ0JWMnWGC pic.twitter.com/eZxMwDCMlG — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) July 4, 2023

Kirby replaces Tampa Bay pitcher Shane McClanahan, who is on the injured list after leaving his start against Seattle last Friday due to mid-back tightness, while Rodríguez takes the spot of Houston outfielder Yordan Álvarez, who has been out with an oblique injury. The two second-year Mariners join starting pitcher Luis Castillo on the AL squad, giving Seattle three representatives in the first All-Star Game hosted in the city since 2001.

Kirby, 25, seemed an obvious pick to be an early injury replacement after not making the initial AL All-Star squad when it was announced Sunday. The Mariners’ 2019 first-round pick is 7-7 this season with a 3.21 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 86 strikeouts to just nine walks over 16 starts (101 innings) this season. He leads MLB in walks per nine innings (0.80) and strikeouts per walk ratio (9.56), and is tied for second in quality starts (13).

Rodríguez, 22, hasn’t enjoyed the same amount of success as during his AL Rookie of the Year-winning 2022 campaign but has still been one of the biggest contributors in Seattle’s lineup. He has a .248/.310/.414 slash line for a .724 OPS with 13 home runs, 16 doubles, a triple, 47 RBIs and 20 stolen bases on 25 attempts. He ranks fifth in the AL in steals.

In addition to playing in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, Rodríguez will compete in the Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park the night before, making his second straight appearance in the annual competition after stealing the show last year at Dodger Stadium.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• ‘Special day’ as grandparents see Mariners rookie Bryan Woo pitch

• Mariners trade Trevor Gott, Chris Flexen to New York Mets

• Take A Look: MLB unveils 2023 All-Star Game uniforms

• MLB Network’s Amsinger: How M’s are set up to ‘win’ trade deadline

• How are Kolten Wong and Seattle Mariners looking to turn the page?

Follow @BrentStecker