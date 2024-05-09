Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

What’s the biggest problem ailing the Mariners’ offense?

May 9, 2024, 3:27 PM

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley Rangers 2024...

Luke Raley of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out against the Rangers on April 24. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

(Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners’ struggles at the plate are well-documented.

Heading into Thursday, Seattle ranked 24th in the majors in runs per game (3.73), 25th in batting average (.223) and 21st in slugging percentage (.365). The Mariners also have a league-high 28.3% strikeout rate, which is nearly two full percentage points higher than any other team.

Rost: Mariners can’t waste World Series-caliber pitching

What’s at the crux of Seattle’s offensive woes? During Thursday’s edition of Brock and Salk on Seattle Sports, Brock Huard pointed back to a conversation he once had with Mariners manager Scott Servais.

“We were sitting there for a matinee with Scott and before the game we were just kind of talking about hitting,” Huard said. “And he was like, ‘In the big leagues, you get like one or two pitches (per at-bat). You get like one real cookie.’ … This isn’t Little League. This isn’t high school. This isn’t college. You don’t get three or four good pitches to hit in an at-bat. When you get them, you got to maximize them. And right now, unfortunately, collectively, they’re just not getting it done.”

Servais alluded to that problem in Wednesday’s postgame press conference.

“We are fouling off way too many pitches,” Servais said. “When we get fastballs to hit, you’ve gotta get on them, you’ve gotta get them in play. We’re one of the top in the league in fouling balls off before we get to two strikes, and that’s not going to be productive, because you’re gonna be in too many two-strike counts.”

With the Mariners striking out at such an alarming rate, many have pointed to that as the biggest problem with Seattle’s offense. Mike Salk argued, however, that the bigger issues are when the strikeouts come and the overall lack of power production.

“I’m not as worried about the strikeout numbers in general,” Salk said. “I’m a little more worried about when they come. Do they come with men on base? Do they come one after another after another? … And when you’ve got (just two regulars) on your team with an OPS over over .702, you’ve got a problem. You just don’t have enough guys that are getting on base or hitting for enough power.”

Widespread underperformance throughout the lineup

The Mariners’ offensive struggles aren’t isolated to just a few players. For the most part, it’s been a widespread case of underperformance.

Of the nine Seattle hitters with at least 80 at-bats, seven have an OPS this season that’s below their career OPS. And six of those seven – Julio Rodríguez, Jorge Polanco, Mitch Haniger, Ty France, Mitch Garver and J.P. Crawford – are more than 100 points below their career OPS. Josh Rojas and Cal Raleigh are the only two regulars with an OPS that’s exceeding their career mark.

“What you’re getting right now from Josh Rojas is phenomenal,” Salk said. “What you’re getting from Cal Raleigh is phenomenal. What you’re getting from Dylan Moore is certainly above what you would expect. … Every other single player on the team offensively is at or below what you would expect from them. And in a few cases, you’ve got some real question marks.

“Ty France is going to take the most amount of heat, because they stuck with him at first base and his numbers are abysmal. Mitch Garver is gonna be on that list and so is Polanco at some point – their two biggest offensive additions this offseason. … By end of May, I think you gotta start seeing some real significant progress from France, Garver and Polanco. And that’s leaving the Julio conversation alone for now.”

However, as Salk pointed out, it’s still early in the 162-game marathon. And thanks to a historic run of pitching, the Mariners have kept pace with the Texas Rangers in the AL West race.

“Nothing is problematic in terms of where the season’s at,” Salk said. “This story is very much unwritten. … There’s plenty of opportunity for guys who are better hitters than this to turn it around. But at some point, it becomes time to look at each individual and say, ‘Are you what we need?'”

Listen to the full conversation from Thursday’s Brock and Salk in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners RHP Bryan Woo to start Friday in return from injured list
Mariners place Saucedo on IL, and that’s not the only move
• Why Mariners should keep Josh Rojas in leadoff spot
• The Mariners who aren’t getting the credit they deserve
• How has Seattle Mariners’ Raleigh become a threat from the right side?

Brock and Salk podcast

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 70° | Low 53°
No game today.

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks...

Zac Hereth

Brock: Why Seahawks didn’t keep a rookie QB

Ex-Seattle Seahawks QB Brock Huard explains why the team didn't keep any of the quarterbacks from its rookie minicamp.

6 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Is decision time coming for the Seattle Mariners underperforming offense?

Is decision time coming for the Seattle Mariners underperforming offense? What might a shake up to the lineup look like? Mike Salk and Brock Huard discussed that and when is the right time to make a change for this team. What is the first issue that needs to be fixed to help get this team […]

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Riq Woolen Bengals 2023...

Cameron Van Til

How will Riq Woolen fare in ‘ferocious’ Seahawks cornerback battle?

With a new coaching staff and added competition, will Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen bounce back after a disappointing second season?

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald...

Zac Hereth

What Huard keeps hearing about Seahawks coach Macdonald

Es-NFL QB Brock Huard explains why the two words he keeps hearing about new Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald are important.

10 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb...

Brent Stecker

A rookie’s impression of Seattle Seahawks’ new coaches from UW

Third-round Seahawks NFL Draft pick Christian Haynes talked to Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk about OC Ryan Grubb and O-line coach Scott Huff.

24 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Ryan Divish on Cal Raleigh’s captaincy on this Seattle Mariners team

What has C Cal Raleigh done to establish himself as the captain of this Seattle Mariners team? What is it about Cal that “embodies” what it means to the be leader in the clubhouse and on the field? Ryan Divish joined Brock Huard and Mike Lefko to talk about that and just why he is […]

1 day ago

What’s the biggest problem ailing the Mariners’ offense?