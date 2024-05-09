Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo to start Friday in return from injured list

May 9, 2024, 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm

Seattle Mariners Bryan Woo Angels 2023...

Bryan Woo of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Angels in 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo will return from the injured list to start Friday night’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics, manager Scott Servais announced after Thursday’s game.

Mariners place Saucedo on IL, option Hancock to Tacoma

Woo was set to open the season as the No. 5 starter in Seattle’s rotation, but began the year on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. Right-hander Emerson Hancock filled in and made seven starts in Woo’s place before he was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Woo made three rehab starts with Tacoma and was dominant. He pitched 11 1/3 scoreless innings and totaled 17 strikeouts, while allowing no walks and just five hits. In spring training, he made three starts before landing on the injured list.

Woo, a sixth-round draft pick in 2021, quickly rose through Seattle’s farm system and made his major league debut last year on June 3. He posted a 4.21 ERA in 18 MLB starts last season, with 93 strikeouts and 31 walks in 87 2/3 innings.

Hancock, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 draft, made his major debut on Aug. 6 of last year and made three starts before being sidelined for the rest of the season with a shoulder strain. He posted a 5.24 ERA in 34 1/3 innings this season, with 23 strikeouts and 11 walks.

According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the Mariners will start right-hander Bryce Miller on Saturday and right-hander Luis Castillo on Sunday.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Rost: Mariners can’t waste World Series-caliber pitching
• Why Mariners should keep Josh Rojas in leadoff spot
• The Mariners who aren’t getting the credit they deserve
• How has Mariners’ Cal Raleigh become a threat from the right side?
• Watch: Seattle Mariners’ Raleigh clutches up, blasts 1st career grand slam

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 70° | Low 53°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley Rangers 2024...

Cameron Van Til

What’s the biggest problem ailing the Mariners’ offense?

Brock Huard and Mike Salk delve into the Seattle Mariners' hitting woes. What's at the crux of their struggles at the plate?

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins...

The Associated Press

Minnesota Twins ambush Gilbert, thump Seattle Mariners 11-1

The Minnesota Twins tag the AL ERA leader for five runs in the first inning and run away with an 11-1 win over the Seattle Mariners.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller Braves 2024...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Mariners can’t waste World Series-caliber pitching

The Seattle Mariners have the best pitching staff in baseball. The pressure is on their struggling offense not to waste it.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners third baseman Josh Rojas...

Zac Hereth

Why Mariners should keep Josh Rojas in leadoff spot

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton and Dave Wyman explain why Josh Rojas should remain in the leadoff spot for the Seattle Mariners.

15 hours ago

Seattle Mariners pitcher George Kirby...

The Associated Press

Kirby stumbles, Seattle Mariners fall to Minnesota Twins 6-3

George Kirby surrenders three home runs and the Minnesota Twins add on late to hold off the Seattle Mariners 6-3.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

Zac Hereth

The Mariners who aren’t getting the credit they deserve

Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy explain why Seattle Mariners hitters Josh Rojas, Cal Raleigh and Dylan Moore deserve more respect.

1 day ago

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo to start Friday in return from injured list