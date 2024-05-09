Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo will return from the injured list to start Friday night’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics, manager Scott Servais announced after Thursday’s game.

Mariners place Saucedo on IL, option Hancock to Tacoma

Woo was set to open the season as the No. 5 starter in Seattle’s rotation, but began the year on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation. Right-hander Emerson Hancock filled in and made seven starts in Woo’s place before he was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Woo made three rehab starts with Tacoma and was dominant. He pitched 11 1/3 scoreless innings and totaled 17 strikeouts, while allowing no walks and just five hits. In spring training, he made three starts before landing on the injured list.

Woo, a sixth-round draft pick in 2021, quickly rose through Seattle’s farm system and made his major league debut last year on June 3. He posted a 4.21 ERA in 18 MLB starts last season, with 93 strikeouts and 31 walks in 87 2/3 innings.

Hancock, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 draft, made his major debut on Aug. 6 of last year and made three starts before being sidelined for the rest of the season with a shoulder strain. He posted a 5.24 ERA in 34 1/3 innings this season, with 23 strikeouts and 11 walks.

According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the Mariners will start right-hander Bryce Miller on Saturday and right-hander Luis Castillo on Sunday.

