NEW YORK (AP) — Former Seattle Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz was hired by Major League Baseball on Friday as a special adviser for baseball operations.

Rost on Mariners: What we’ve learned a quarter through the season

The seven-time All-Star, who turns 44 on July 1, will focus mainly on Latin American topics that include the Dominican Republic and increasing player relations.

“Nelson Cruz is a respected voice in the game,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, “Nelson is passionate about growing the game and improving issues for players and our sport as a whole. He will be a resource to many people across our game, especially in the Dominican Republic.”

7-time All-Star and 2021 Roberto Clemente Award winner Nelson Cruz has been named a consultant to MLB in a new role as Special Advisor for Baseball Operations. Cruz will serve as a liaison for MLB on a range of issues, focusing primarily on topics in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/Ik2QfF5zhI — MLB (@MLB) May 17, 2024

Cruz hit .274 with 464 homers, 1,325 RBIs and an .856 OPS over 19 seasons with Milwaukee (2005), Texas (2006-13), Baltimore (2014), Seattle (2015-18), Tampa Bay (2021), Washington (2022) and San Diego (2023).

After throwing out first pitch, Nelson Cruz retires with Seattle Mariners

Most of Cruz’s best years came with Texas and Seattle. After the Mariners signed Cruz to a four-year deal ahead of the 2015 season, he slashed .284/.362/.546 (.908 OPS) with 163 home runs and 414 RBIs in 606 games. He averaged 41 home runs and 104 RBIs per season with Seattle, as well as 44 homers and 111 RBIs every 162 games. Cruz was an All-Star three times and won two Silver Sluggers during his Seattle tenure. He also finished in the top 15 in American League MVP voting three times while with the M’s.

He won the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• First-place Mariners face powerful Orioles: Three things to know

• Mariners the ‘team to beat’ in AL West? Why that’s now the case

• Video: Bob’s Breakdown – What’s changed most since start of season?

• Is expected return of Mariners’ J.P. Crawford now in doubt?

• Drayer: Rojas helping Julio an example of Seattle Mariners’ offense evolving