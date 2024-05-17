Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Former Mariners great Nelson Cruz has a new job with MLB

May 17, 2024, 12:41 PM | Updated: 1:58 pm

Seattle Mariners Nelson Cruz...

Nelson Cruz after throwing out the first pitch at Seattle Mariners opening day in 2024. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Seattle Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz was hired by Major League Baseball on Friday as a special adviser for baseball operations.

Rost on Mariners: What we’ve learned a quarter through the season

The seven-time All-Star, who turns 44 on July 1, will focus mainly on Latin American topics that include the Dominican Republic and increasing player relations.

“Nelson Cruz is a respected voice in the game,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement, “Nelson is passionate about growing the game and improving issues for players and our sport as a whole. He will be a resource to many people across our game, especially in the Dominican Republic.”

Cruz hit .274 with 464 homers, 1,325 RBIs and an .856 OPS over 19 seasons with Milwaukee (2005), Texas (2006-13), Baltimore (2014), Seattle (2015-18), Tampa Bay (2021), Washington (2022) and San Diego (2023).

After throwing out first pitch, Nelson Cruz retires with Seattle Mariners

Most of Cruz’s best years came with Texas and Seattle. After the Mariners signed Cruz to a four-year deal ahead of the 2015 season, he slashed .284/.362/.546 (.908 OPS) with 163 home runs and 414 RBIs in 606 games. He averaged 41 home runs and 104 RBIs per season with Seattle, as well as 44 homers and 111 RBIs every 162 games. Cruz was an All-Star three times and won two Silver Sluggers during his Seattle tenure. He also finished in the top 15 in American League MVP voting three times while with the M’s.

He won the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.

Seattle Sports staff made additions to this post.

More on the Seattle Mariners

First-place Mariners face powerful Orioles: Three things to know
Mariners the ‘team to beat’ in AL West? Why that’s now the case
Video: Bob’s Breakdown – What’s changed most since start of season?
Is expected return of Mariners’ J.P. Crawford now in doubt?
Drayer: Rojas helping Julio an example of Seattle Mariners’ offense evolving

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 63° | Low 46°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Orioles today at 4:05pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners players J.P. Crawford and Julio Rodríguez...

Zac Hereth

Ranked: 5 Seattle Mariners who need to step up

Seattle Sports' Mike Salk breaks down the five Seattle Mariners who could help the team most by stepping up their game.

13 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley...

Stacy Rost

Rost on Mariners: What we’ve learned a quarter through the season

Just over a quarter of the way into 2024, the Seattle Mariners are 24-20. What have we learned? Stacy Rost breaks down a few things.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners...

Zac Hereth

First-place Mariners face powerful Orioles: 3 things to know

A breakdown of the Seattle Mariners' three-game series against a Baltimore Orioles team that is among the best in the AL.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France...

Zac Hereth

Mariners the ‘team to beat’ in AL West? Why that’s now the case

MLB insider Jon Morosi explains why this is the best spot the Seattle Mariners have been in years with Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob.

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh...

Bob Stelton

Video: What’s changed most for Mariners since start of season?

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton answers four Seattle Mariners questions in this week's Bob Baseball Breakdown.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Andres Munoz Royals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Morosi: Something ‘says a lot’ about Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz

MLB insider Jon Morosi explains why Seattle Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz's recent five-out save and run of dominance is such a good sign.

23 hours ago

Former Mariners great Nelson Cruz has a new job with MLB