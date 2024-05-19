The Seattle Mariners are hopeful that second baseman Jorge Polanco can avoid a trip to the injured list.

Polanco, who has been sidelined since exiting last Monday’s game with hamstring tightness, went through explosive running drills on the field prior to Sunday afternoon’s series finale against Baltimore, according to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said prior to Sunday’s game that they likely will make a decision about Polanco’s status after the team arrives in New York for a four-game series against the Yankees that begins Monday.

“He is feeling better,” Servais said. “That’s why we are holding off as long as we can to try to avoid the IL situation. He feels good swinging the bat. I don’t think he’s quite 100 percent moving around on the field, … but he’s feeling better.”

The 30-year-old Polanco, who Seattle acquired from Minnesota in an offseason trade, was hitting just .192/.298/.308 with five home runs in 41 games before getting hurt.

Outfielder Jonatan Clase joined the Mariners in Baltimore on Sunday as part of the team’s taxi squad. If Polanco lands on the IL, Clase presumably would fill his spot on the active 26-man roster. Clase made his MLB debut in April and hit .222 in 27 at-bats at the big-league level before returning to Triple-A Tacoma. The speedy 21-year-old is batting .370 with two homers over his past seven games with Tacoma.

J.P. Crawford’s status

Servais said the Mariners expect shortstop J.P. Crawford to rejoin the team at some point during this week’s four-game series in New York.

Crawford, who has been on the IL with an oblique strain since April 25, was previously expected to join the Mariners during this weekend’s series in Baltimore. However, his return got delayed after he was hit on the hand by a pitch on Wednesday during his second game of a rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma.

The 29-year-old leadoff hitter had a career year with the Mariners last season, but was batting just .198 with two homers in 22 games this season before landing on the IL.

“He threw yesterday and he tried to swing the bat a little bit in Seattle,” Servais said. “The latest I’ve heard (is) he’s going to meet us over in New York. I don’t know when exactly that’s going to be.”

