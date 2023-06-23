Star Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez came up just a bit short in his first Home Run Derby appearance last July at Dodgers Stadium. He’ll look to take home the crown this year at his home ballpark of T-Mobile Park.

Rost: Questions we do and don’t have answers for with the Seattle Mariners

In a video posted on his Twitter account Friday morning, the 22-year-old slugger announced that he will be participating in the Derby in Seattle, which takes place Monday, July 10.

July 10th. See you in Seattle 🤟🏽⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MQOOkCtXGP — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) June 23, 2023

Rodríguez, then a 21-year-old All-Star outfielder, put on a show last summer in Los Angeles, slugging 32 home runs in the first round to knock off Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. In Round 2, Rodríguez belted 31 more bombs, eliminating two-time Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and advancing to the final round.

Rodríguez would ultimately fall short in his quest to become the first rookie to win the Derby as he lost to fellow Dominican outfielder Juan Soto, then a member of the Washington Nationals, 19-18.

But Rodríguez was the star of the show as he led all competitors with 81 home runs, which is the second-most hit in a Derby in the event’s history.

So far, Rodríguez is the lone announced American League participant in the 2023 Home Run Derby. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is the only other participant so far.

In 71 games this year, Rodríguez is slashing .238/.300/.415 (.715 OPS) with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs.

More Seattle Mariners coverage from Seattle Sports

• Jerry Dipoto talks Mariners’ ‘frustration’ and ‘level of focus’

• Mariners Notebook: J.P. update; Servais on Julio’s approach

• ESPN’s Passan: It’s ‘confusing’ why the Mariners aren’t better

• Morosi: ‘Need for need’ trade idea to make Mariners more ‘well-rounded’

• Drayer: Mariners seeing results with new approach — will they turn the corner?

• Video Interview: Seattle Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic talks his breakout

Follow @TheBGustafson