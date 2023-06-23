Close
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez announces he’s in 2023 Home Run Derby

Jun 23, 2023

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Julio Rodriguez competes during the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

Star Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez came up just a bit short in his first Home Run Derby appearance last July at Dodgers Stadium. He’ll look to take home the crown this year at his home ballpark of T-Mobile Park.

Rost: Questions we do and don’t have answers for with the Seattle Mariners

In a video posted on his Twitter account Friday morning, the 22-year-old slugger announced that he will be participating in the Derby in Seattle, which takes place Monday, July 10.

Rodríguez, then a 21-year-old All-Star outfielder, put on a show last summer in Los Angeles, slugging 32 home runs in the first round to knock off Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. In Round 2, Rodríguez belted 31 more bombs, eliminating two-time Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and advancing to the final round.

Rodríguez would ultimately fall short in his quest to become the first rookie to win the Derby as he lost to fellow Dominican outfielder Juan Soto, then a member of the Washington Nationals, 19-18.

But Rodríguez was the star of the show as he led all competitors with 81 home runs, which is the second-most hit in a Derby in the event’s history.

So far, Rodríguez is the lone announced American League participant in the 2023 Home Run Derby. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is the only other participant so far.

In 71 games this year, Rodríguez is slashing .238/.300/.415 (.715 OPS) with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs.

Seattle Mariners

