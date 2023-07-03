Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners trade Trevor Gott, Chris Flexen to New York Mets

Jul 3, 2023, 12:13 PM | Updated: 4:03 pm

Seattle Mariners Trevor Gott...

Seattle Mariners reliever Trevor Gott pitches on April 5, 2023. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Two teams that have so far fallen short of their high expectations for 2023, the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets, are swapping relievers.

A look at Seattle sports history’s most disappointing teams

The Mariners (40-42) have agreed to trade long reliever Chris Flexen and veteran right-hander Trevor Gott to the Mets (38-46) for left-hander Zach Muckenhirn. Flexen and Muckenhirn were recently designated for assignment by the M’s and Mets, respectively.

Shannon Drayer, Mariners insider for Seattle Sports, reports that Muckenhirn will report to the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the M’s.

Both teams announced the trade, which was first reported by The Athletic, on Monday afternoon.

Seattle made a few other moves Monday, recalling right-handers Matt Festa and Darren McCaughan from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of their three-game series in San Francisco, and placing standout rookie starting pitcher Bryce Miller on the 15-day injured list with a right finger blister that caused him to leave his start on Friday early (click here for more on Miller’s injury). Festa, who was a vital member of the Mariners’ bullpen in 2022 but struggled initially this season and was sent down in April, takes Gott’s spot on the active roster.

Per the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the Mets will pay all of the roughly $4 million left on Flexen’s contract and $600,000 owed to Gott.

The Mets’ bullpen owns a 4.26 ERA, which ranks 21st in the majors. It’s a factor in the disappointing season by a team with a projected $360 million payroll, highest in MLB history.

Mariners relievers are 10th in MLB with a 3.81 ERA and a ratio of 2.75 strikeouts per walk.

Flexen returned to his original MLB team, although perhaps only briefly as the Mets announced they would also designate him for assignment, meaning New York took on Flexen’s salary in order to acquire Gott. There is the possibility Flexen clears waivers and sticks with the Mets as potential depth for either the starting rotation or bullpen.

A 14th-round pick by New York in 2012, Flexen struggled in parts of three big league seasons with the Mets before resurrecting his career in Korea. He signed with the Mariners for the 2021 season and was one of Seattle’s best starting pitchers in both 2021 and 2022, but he ended up being the odd man out of the rotation following the team’s trade deadline acquisition of All-Star Luis Castillo last July. He was designated for assignment last week after posting a 7.71 ERA this season in 17 games, including four starts.

The 29-year-old Flexen pitched enough innings over the previous two seasons for an $8 million option to vest for 2023.

Gott, 30, has been a solid option out of Seattle’s bullpen this season, owning a 4.03 ERA and 3.01 FIP with 32 strikeouts to eight walks over 29 innings (30 appearances). He returned last week from a stint on the 15-day injured list for low back spasms, at which time the M’s DFA’d Flexen to make room on the active roster. The Mets are his sixth MLB team.

Muckenhirn, 28, made his MLB debut with the Mets on May 3 and has appeared in just three big league games. An 11th-round pick by Baltimore in the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of North Dakota, he has a 6.00 ERA over six innings with the Mets. In 16 games in Triple-A this year (including one start), he owns a 0.88 ERA with 19 strikeouts to 13 walks over 30 2/3 innings pitched.

Muckenhirn was signed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training by the Mets last November.

This could signal the start of a busy month for the Mariners on the transaction front as the MLB trade deadline is set for Aug. 1.

The Seattle Mariners are in San Francisco for a 6:45 p.m. Monday game against the Giants, which will kick off a seven-game road trip that takes them into the All-Star break. Radio coverage will be carried on Seattle Sports beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show. Click here for details on how to stream Mariners broadcasts from Seattle Sports.

Luis Castillo lone Seattle Mariners player named to AL All-Star team

Team: mariners
96
First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Monday, July 3 @ 6:45 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Sunny
High 77° | Low 56°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Giants today at 6:45pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Casey Kotchman Chone Figgins...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Sports History’s Most Disappointing Teams: Mariners, Seahawks and more

The 2023 Seattle Mariners season has been a disappointment so far, but Seattle's seen some big disappointments. We look at the 15 biggest.

16 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo...

Brent Stecker

Luis Castillo lone Mariners player named 2023 MLB All-Star

Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo will be staying home for the first MLB All-Star Game hosted at T-Mobile Park in over two decades.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park All-Star Game...

The Associated Press

Rosters announced for 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle

Eight Atlanta Braves were chosen for the July 11 MLB All-Star Game at the Seattle Mariners' T-Mobile Park — the most of any team since 2012.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: What do fans think is the Mariners’ biggest issue?

Stacy Rost took to Twitter to see what fans think the biggest issue is concerning the Seattle Mariners. What did she find?

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

The Associated Press

Mariners climb out of 5-run hole, beat AL-leading Rays 7-6 to win series

José Caballero was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam to force in the tiebreaking run, and the Seattle Mariners erased an early five-run deficit Sunday in a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Jarred Kelenic...

The Associated Press

Kelenic’s tiebreaking single leads Mariners over Rays 8-3

Jarred Kelenic hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning off Tyler Glasnow and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3.

3 days ago

Mariners trade Trevor Gott, Chris Flexen to New York Mets