The Seattle Mariners designated veteran pitcher Chris Flexen for assignment Tuesday to make room for reliever Trevor Gott’s return from the injured list.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise considering how much success Flexen saw in the two previous seasons as a starter in Seattle’s rotation, but his 2023 campaign has largely been a struggle after he was displaced from a starting role.

Flexen was the odd man out in the Mariners’ rotation late last season following the team’s acquisition of All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo. He made just two starts over the final two months of the year, instead mainly pitching out of the bullpen, and was not included on Seattle’s playoff roster. That trend continued going into 2023, as Flexen entered the season in a long relief role. He quickly was moved back into the rotation after Robbie Ray suffered a season-ending injury in his first outing of 2023, but Flexen was back in the bullpen after he allowed 20 earned runs over four starts for a 10.38 ERA.

For the year, Flexen has a 7.71 ERA and 1.857 WHIP over 17 appearances (42 innings).

In 2022, Flexen went 8-9 with a 3.73 ERA and 1.329 WHIP in 33 games (22 starts), and he was Seattle’s most effective starting pitcher the year before, going 14-6 with 15 quality starts, a 3.61 ERA and 1.252 WHIP over 31 starts.

Flexen, who spent 2017-19 with the New York Mets, signed a multi-year contract with Seattle after he shined in 2020 pitching in Korea’s KBO league.

Gott, 30, returns following a stint on the 15-day IL for lower back muscle spasms that began on June 5. An offseason signing by Seattle, he owns a 3.38 ERA with 31 strikeouts to seven walks over 28 appearances (26 2/3 innings) this season. He made a pair of scoreless appearances on a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers, pitching 2 2/3 innings.

Gott has previously pitched for the Angels, Nationals, Giants and Brewers.

The Mariners face the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday night in the second game of a three-game series and six-game homestand. Radio coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show on Seattle Sports.

