Mariners’ Servais: Miller’s next start ‘up in the air’ due to blister

Starting pitcher Bryce Miller appeared to be in cruise control on Friday for the Seattle Mariners against a dangerous Tampa Bay Rays lineup, but things took a turn for the worse once the rookie started dealing with a blister in the fourth inning.

Miller was dominant over his first three innings, striking out six and allowing no baserunners. But in the fourth, a trainer was called out to the mound to check out Miller’s right middle finger. Miller stayed in the game, but he walked a batter before Randy Arozorena blasted a two-run home run as Miller’s velocity dipped. That was the last hitter the rookie faced as he exited the game with the M’s up 4-2.

After that, it was all Rays, who won 15-4 on Friday night.

Before Saturday’s game, Mariners manager Scott Servais provided an update on the promising right-hander’s injury.

“We’re concerned,” Servais said. “It’s still sore today. He’s getting some treatment on it to try to get that nail down, but it’s (more about) what’s going on underneath there. If there’s still pockets with a little blood forming, it is painful. Obviously, the ball doesn’t come out of your hand the right way and it doesn’t have the right spin on it. So it’s something we’ll keep an eye on.”

Servais told reporters that he expects to have a better idea of Miller’s situation after Sunday’s game.

Miller’s is scheduled for one more start before the All-Star Break, which would be on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants. That may not happen, though.

“We’ll be hopeful he’ll make his next start, but right now it’s up in the air,” Servais said.

The Seattle Mariners host the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:15 p.m. To stream the game, visit this link. (Note: This is available only for those in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Alaska and British Columbia.)

