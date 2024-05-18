It hasn’t been the start to the season offensively that Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez had hoped for, but it hasn’t affected his Gold Glove-caliber defense in the outfield.

Rodríguez put the “No Fly Zone” into effect against the Baltimore Orioles during Friday night’s game at Camden Yards, and he got some revenge in doing so. Rodríguez made a leaping catch at the wall in dead center field to rob Baltimore’s Anthony Santander of a home run in the sixth inning. The catch kept the score at 5-2 Baltimore in the bottom of the sixth, but the Mariners fell 9-2.

The highlight-reel catch was a big of payback for Rodríguez, who had a two-run home run robbed by Santander last season in Baltimore.

We are all the grounds crew rn. pic.twitter.com/eDHuHKu0bi — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 25, 2023

It’s not the first time 22 year old has stolen a home run away from the Orioles in their home ballpark. He did it to Ryan O’Hearn last season.

Rodríguez has been among the best defensive center fielders in the league since his rookie season in 2022. He was a finalist for a Gold Glove last season, and he entered Friday tied for first among center fielders with Michael A. Taylor of the Pittsburgh Pirates with five outs above average, per Statcast.

