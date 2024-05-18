Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: M’s Julio Rodríguez gets revenge with home run robbery

May 17, 2024, 6:35 PM | Updated: 9:59 pm

Seattle Marines outfielder Julio Rodríguez...

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners during a 2024 game. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

(John Fisher/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

It hasn’t been the start to the season offensively that Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez had hoped for, but it hasn’t affected his Gold Glove-caliber defense in the outfield.

Seattle Mariners Injury Updates: Crawford, Polanco still out — here’s why

Rodríguez put the “No Fly Zone” into effect against the Baltimore Orioles during Friday night’s game at Camden Yards, and he got some revenge in doing so. Rodríguez made a leaping catch at the wall in dead center field to rob Baltimore’s Anthony Santander of a home run in the sixth inning. The catch kept the score at 5-2 Baltimore in the bottom of the sixth, but the Mariners fell 9-2.

The highlight-reel catch was a big of payback for Rodríguez, who had a two-run home run robbed by Santander last season in Baltimore.

It’s not the first time 22 year old has stolen a home run away from the Orioles in their home ballpark. He did it to Ryan O’Hearn last season.

Rodríguez has been among the best defensive center fielders in the league since his rookie season in 2022. He was a finalist for a Gold Glove last season, and he entered Friday tied for first among center fielders with Michael A. Taylor of the Pittsburgh Pirates with five outs above average, per Statcast.

