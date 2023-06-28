Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

MLB Network’s Amsinger: How Mariners are set up to ‘win’ trade deadline

Jun 28, 2023, 7:51 AM

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Jerry Dipoto...

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto and manager Scott Servais in March. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

With the Seattle Mariners continuing to hover right around .500, what will they do at the 2023 MLB trade deadline? Seattle has just over a month to figure that out as the Aug. 2 deadline is fast approaching.

MLB Network’s Amsinger: Mariners ‘politely losing’ is a bad look

The Mariners need offensive help in a big way, as they rank near the bottom of MLB in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

“To look at the batting averages every single day is is nauseating. I can’t believe this team, which I believed going into the year had so many outstanding high-end offensive players, would be so below-average,” MLB Network host Greg Amsinger told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob on Monday.

So could the M’s be in play for a big bat at the upcoming trade deadline?

“I think they’ve got enough on the mound. They’ve got enough to win. Unfortunately, they’re a bat away,” Amsinger said. “They’re a major bat away and they fall in to this cluster of a group of teams that clearly need to make a massive move to jolt this roster to make sure that every single day they show up, they’re not in this complacent performance where they’re losing one-run games.”

What the Seattle Mariners do have in terms of a resource is young pitching. Seattle has two rookies in the five-man rotation in Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, as well as third-year starter Logan Gilbert and second-year hurler George Kirby. Of those four, Gilbert is the oldest at just 26 years old. Kirby is 25, Miller is 24 and Woo is 23.

Amsinger, like his MLB Network colleague Jon Morosi, thinks Seattle’s wealth of young pitchers could help the Mariners get what they need in a trade.

“I think the pitching depth is so immense in Seattle that they can take advantage of a weak market,” Amsinger said.

Amsinger expects a number of big-name arms to get traded at the deadline, such as Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox, Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Guardians, and Eduardo Rodríguez of the Detroit Tigers if he’s healthy.

While those names are more widely-known than what the Mariners have, they’re older, and they’re on more expensive contracts with less team control. Trading a younger, cheaper and more controllable arm could get the M’s quite the haul, Amsinger said.

“If you look at what the Mariners have – controllable, young starting pitching, who have come up and impressed … I think they have an opportunity to really cash in,” he said. “The market screams ‘Mariners win’ on trade deadline day, and I think they need to explore it.”

Listen to Wyman and Bob full conversation with Amsinger at this link or in the player below.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners DFA Chris Flexen, reinstate Trevor Gott from IL
Mariners prospects Harry Ford, Jonatan Clase in MLB Futures Game
Julio Rodríguez announces he’ll compete in 2023 Home Run Derby
Rost: Mariners questions we do and don’t have answers for
Seattle Mariners’ Dipoto talks team’s ‘frustration’ and ‘level of focus’

Team: mariners
91

Wyman & Bob

First Tech First Pitch logo image
Date Starting Pitcher
Wednesday, June 28 @ 1:10 pm

Mariners Roof Report

Mostly Sunny
High 78° | Low 56°
Roof is closed
Nationals at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Mariners Kolten Wong...

Brent Stecker

How Kolten Wong – and Mariners – are looking to turn the page

"We haven't played to our potential or to our expectations yet, but we know how good we are as a team," Seattle Mariners 2B Kolten Wong told Wyman and Bob.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Brandon Gustafson

MLB Network’s Amsinger: Mariners ‘politely losing’ is a bad look

"They're just politely losing, and it's kind of making me upset," MLB Network's Greg Amsinger said of the Seattle Mariners in 2023.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Dre'Mont Jones...

Brandon Gustafson

Wyman: The Seahawks position group facing the most questions

The biggest question mark with the Seattle Seahawks, Dave Wyman says, is how the interior defensive line plays against the run.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Michael Jackson...

Brandon Gustafson

Wyman: Why Seahawks’ most intriguing roster battle is at CB

There's plenty of intrigue when looking at the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming roster battle at cornerback, Dave Wyman said on Friday.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross Geno Smith...

Brandon Gustafson

The Seahawks position group Wyman is most confident in

When asked which position group he's most confident in with the Seattle Seahawks, Dave Wyman pointed to the team's offensive tackles.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners trade Brendan Donovan...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: ‘Need for need’ trade idea to make Mariners more ‘well-rounded’

MLB Network's Jon Morosi thinks the Seattle Mariners can get a key bat at the trade deadline, but that it could cost a lot to do so.

7 days ago

MLB Network’s Amsinger: How Mariners are set up to ‘win’ trade deadline