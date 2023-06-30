Close
2023 MLB ALL-STAR GAME

Take A Look: MLB unveils 2023 All-Star Game uniforms

Jun 30, 2023, 10:05 AM | Updated: 10:12 am

Mariners All-Star Game Logo...

A general view of the 2023 MLB Seattle All-Star Game logo before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on July 22, 2022. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

BY


SeattleSports.com

We’re a week away from MLB All-Star Game festivities kicking off here in Seattle, and a big part of the event was just unveiled.

No, we’re not talking about who will be starting the game, which was announced Thursday night. Instead it’s what jerseys those players and more will be wearing during the big game, which is Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park.

MLB revealed the jerseys for the American League and National League teams Friday morning.

The color schemes are likely familiar to Mariners fans, with the American League rocking teal or “Northwest Green” tops while the National League jerseys have a base color of navy blue.

“The 2023 jerseys feature a print that blends elements of Seattle’s neighboring ocean, forests, topography and the movement of air,” MLB.com said.

Per the Mariners Team Store, the jersets are available for purchase as of Friday morning.

Per MLB, the jerseys “represent the debut of Nike’s latest uniform innovation, Nike Vapor Premier. The new technology is engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit.”

MLB also said the jersey material is what the league will use for all jerseys starting in 2024.

