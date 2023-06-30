Take A Look: MLB unveils 2023 All-Star Game uniforms

We’re a week away from MLB All-Star Game festivities kicking off here in Seattle, and a big part of the event was just unveiled.

No, we’re not talking about who will be starting the game, which was announced Thursday night. Instead it’s what jerseys those players and more will be wearing during the big game, which is Tuesday, July 11 at T-Mobile Park.

MLB revealed the jerseys for the American League and National League teams Friday morning.

The color schemes are likely familiar to Mariners fans, with the American League rocking teal or “Northwest Green” tops while the National League jerseys have a base color of navy blue.

“The 2023 jerseys feature a print that blends elements of Seattle’s neighboring ocean, forests, topography and the movement of air,” MLB.com said.

JUST IN: The 2023 #AllStarGame jerseys have been revealed 🚨 pic.twitter.com/QHlUE1Ov7T — MLB Life (@MLBLife) June 30, 2023

Per the Mariners Team Store, the jersets are available for purchase as of Friday morning.

THE FUTURE IS HERE! 2023 All-Star Game Elite and Limited blank jerseys will be available at 10 a.m. at our @TMobilePark and Downtown Seattle locations + select in-park locations tonight! pic.twitter.com/lE1O4XDW1H — Mariners Team Store (@MarinersStore) June 30, 2023

Per MLB, the jerseys “represent the debut of Nike’s latest uniform innovation, Nike Vapor Premier. The new technology is engineered to improve mobility, moisture management and fit.”

MLB also said the jersey material is what the league will use for all jerseys starting in 2024.

