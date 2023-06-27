2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle presented by Mastercard

What is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard?

For the third time in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners will host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard, on Tuesday, July 11 at 4:30PM. Gates open at 2PM and you can purchase your tickets here.

Where is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard?

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

When is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard?

Tuesday, July 11

What time is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard?

4:30PM

Is the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on TV or radio?

FOX and Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports App.

Are tickets still available for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard?

Tickets have officially sold out.

What about parking and transportation?

There are multiple parking lots near T-Mobile Park, plus a variety of public transportation options. Click here for details.

What are the rosters for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard?

Rosters will be announced Thursday, June 29th at 4PM.

Other 2023 MLB All-Star Game events in Seattle