2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: T-Mobile Home Run Derby

What is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby?

Live from T-Mobile Park, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby is taking place Monday, July 10 at 5PM. Get there early as gates open at 2PM. Find info for this sold out event here.

Where is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby?

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby is welcoming back Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez after his stunning performance in 2022. How far will Julio go this year? Will he bring home the trophy in front of his hometown crowd?

When is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby?

Monday, July 10

What time is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby?

5:00PM

Is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on TV or radio?

ESPN and Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports App.

Are tickets still available for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard?

Tickets have officially sold out.

What about parking and transportation?

There are multiple parking lots near T-Mobile Park, plus a variety of public transportation options. Click here for details.

Who will participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby?

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will participate for the second consecutive year. More participants here.

