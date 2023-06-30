Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

2023 MLB ALL-STAR GAME

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Jun 30, 2023, 2:04 PM | Updated: 4:15 pm

T-Mobile Home Run Derby...

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby is welcoming back Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez after his stunning performance in 2022. How far will Julio go this year?

What is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby?

Live from T-Mobile Park, the T-Mobile Home Run Derby is taking place Monday, July 10 at 5PM. Get there early as gates open at 2PM. Find info for this sold out event here.

Where is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby?

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

What is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby?

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby is welcoming back Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez after his stunning performance in 2022. How far will Julio go this year? Will he bring home the trophy in front of his hometown crowd?

When is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby?

Monday, July 10

What time is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby?

5:00PM

Is the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on TV or radio?

ESPN and Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports App.

Are tickets still available for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard?

Tickets have officially sold out.

What about parking and transportation?

There are multiple parking lots near T-Mobile Park, plus a variety of public transportation options. Click here for details.

Who will participate in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby?

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will participate for the second consecutive year. More participants here.

Other 2023 MLB All-Star Game events in Seattle

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: Capital One Play Ball Park

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: HBCU Swingman Classic

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: All-Star Futures Game

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle presented by Mastercard

2023 MLB All-Star Game

Mariners All-Star Game Logo...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Take A Look: MLB unveils 2023 All-Star Game uniforms

Major League Baseball released the 2023 MLB All-Star Game jerseys for both the American League and National League on Friday.

16 hours ago

All-Star Futures Game...

No Author

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: All-Star Futures Game

Watch up and coming top MLB prospects at the All-Star Futures game from T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, July 8 at 4PM.

2 days ago

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle...

No Author

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle presented by Mastercard

For the third time in franchise history, the Seattle Mariners will host the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11 at 4:30PM.

4 days ago

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle...

No Author

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Finishing up the Saturday 2023 MLB All-Star Game festivities in Seattle is the Celebrity Softball Game at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, July 8.

5 days ago

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle...

No Author

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: HBCU Swingman Classic

Kick off the 2023 MLB All-Star Game festivities at T-Mobile Park with the inaugural HBCU Swingman Classic on Friday, July 7 at 7:30PM.

5 days ago

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle...

No Author

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: Capital One Play Ball Park

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game festivities begin in Seattle with Play Ball Park at Lumen Field and the Lumen Field Event Center from July 8 - 11.

5 days ago

2023 MLB All-Star Game Seattle: T-Mobile Home Run Derby