The Seattle Mariners announced the signings of 12 international players Wednesday, including the No. 6 player in MLB Pipeline’s 2025 international class rankings.

The organization’s 12 signings include six players from the Dominican Republic, five from Venezuela and one from Cuba.

Here’s who the M’s inked to deals:

• Yorger Bautista, OF, Venezuela

• Kendry Martinez, SS, Dominican Republic

• Henry Alcantara, RHP, Venezuela

• Manuel Almeida, C, Venezuela

• Cesar Farias, RHP, Venezuela

• Wisler Infante, RHP, Venezuela

• Randal Muñoz, RHP, Dominican Republic

• Elias Pérez, OF, Dominican Republic

• Ismanuel Piña, RHP, Dominican Republic

• Christopher Quiroz, RHP, Dominican Republic

• Darwin Ramos, RHP, Dominican Republic

• Maikol Rodriguez, OF, Cuba

“Today is special not only for the players and their families, but also for the members of our scouting staff who have been present throughout the entire evaluation process. There’s no better reward than watching these players’ dreams come true right in front of our eyes,” Mariners senior director of international scouting Frankie Thon Jr. said in a release. “Not only are we signing two of the top 20 overall prospects, but this position player group in general is also deeper than most years, in regards to both their offensive impact and their overall potential.”

Bautista and Martinez highlight the Mariners’ haul.

Bautista, a left-handed-hitting outfielder, is the sixth-ranked prospect in Pipeline’s 2025 international class rankings. The scouting report on the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Bautista is that he possess elite bat speed and raw power and one of the strongest throwing arms in this year’s international class. The 17 year old has a 50-grade hit tool, 65-grade power, 60-grade running, 65-grade fielding and 55-grade fielding, according to Pipeline.

Baseball America reported Bautista’s deal included a $2.1 million signing bonus.

“Yorger Bautista is an exciting and explosive athlete, with arguably the highest upside of any player available in the entire 2025 international player pool,” Thon said. “He brings elite bat speed and top of the scale strength relative to this age group. He’s also a plus runner, with a good glove in center field and a cannon of an arm. There’s a reason Yorger’s teammates and coaches in Venezuela have nicknamed him ‘La Bestia’ (the Beast).”

Martinez, a left-handed-hitting shortstop, is the 19th-ranked prospect in Pipeline’s rankings. The 17 year old is viewed as a good all-around player with his hit tool being his top strength. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Martinez possesses a 55-grade hit tool, 40-grade power, 50-grade running, 50-grade arm strength and 50-grade fielding, per Pipeline.

Baseball America reported Martinez’s bonus at $2.4 million.

“Kendry Martinez is a natural hitter with an easy swing, who already does a lot of what is usually hard to teach: he controls the zone, recognizes pitches early, makes a lot of contact and uses the whole field,” Thon said. “He’s a versatile infielder with solid defensive tools, to go along with good instincts. Kendry performed very well in the showcase circuit.”

