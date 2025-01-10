The deadline to exchange figures with arbitration eligible players has come and gone, and the Seattle Mariners have reached agreements with all seven of their eligible players, the team announced Thursday.

Seattle Mariners Offseason: How ESPN’s Passan views them right now

One key bit of business before spring training is taken care of, as no arbitration hearings will be required with Randy Arozarena, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Cal Raleigh, Tayler Saucedo, Gabe Speier, and Trent Thornton all agreed to contracts for the 2025 season.

Those whose numbers have been reported include:

• Arozarena Arb 3 $11.3 million

• Gilbert Arb 2 $7.625 million

• Kirby Arb 1 $4.3 million

• Raleigh Arb1 $5.6 million

• Thornton Arb 3 $2.1 million

The five new contracts represent an increase of nearly $22 million from what was earned by the group last season. It is perhaps a bit of a surprise both starting pitchers received contracts significantly lower than what was projected by MLB Trade Rumors with Gilbert, who was the innings leader last season, projected to earn $8.1 million and Kirby $5.5 million.

Also of note, another honor of sorts for Raleigh who after after winning the Gold and Platinum Gloves last season, sets the mark at catcher for the highest salary in his first year of arbitration eclipsing Will Smith who signed a contract with the Dodgers for $5.25 million in 2023.

Notes

– For a second straight day the Mariners have claimed a reliever off waivers, this time a lefty in Tyler Jay, who appeared in five major league games for the Mets and Brewers, has been added to the 40-man roster which is now full.

– The official reporting dates for the Mariners are as follows:

• Wednesday, Feb. 12: pitchers and catchers report

• Monday, Feb. 17: position players report for physicals

• Tuesday, Feb. 18: first full squad workout

– The Hot Stove Show returns Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM with manager Dan Wilson, assistant general manager Andy McKay and second base prospect Cole Young among the guests scheduled to join us.

