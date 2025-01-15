The Seattle Mariners reacquired catcher Blake Hunt from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for cash considerations Wednesday.

Wilson: Seattle Mariners focused on consistency and doing ‘the little things’

Seattle designated utilityman Samad Taylor for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Hunt, a 26-year-old right-handed bat, was dealt to Baltimore on May 22 last season in a trade for right-handed reliver Mike Baumann and catcher Michael Pérez.

Hunt spent nearly all of last season in Triple-A and has yet to reach the majors. He started 2024 on a tear with the Tacoma Rainiers, but struggled after being sent to the Orioles’ orginization.

In 24 games with Tacoma, Hunt slashed 293/.372/.533 with four doubles, one triple, four home runs, 20 RBIs, six walks and 10 strikeouts. Over 42 games with Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides, Hunt hit just .179/.219/.278 with four doubles, one triple, three home runs, seven RBIs, seven walks and 50 strikeouts.

Hunt, a competitive balance round B pick by the San Diego Padres in 2017, was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Monday.

Taylor made three appearances for the Mariners during a brief stint the big league club in April, going 2-for-5 at the plate. In 136 games with Tacoma last season, he slashed .262/.352/.417 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 75 RBIs, 50 stolen bases, 68 walks and 156 strikeouts.

The move marks a third straight day with a transaction for the Mariners. The club signed veteran infielder Donovan Solano on Monday and acquired utilityman Miles Mastrobuoni in a deal with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Seattle Mariners offseason coverage

• Drayer: What Donovan Solano signing means for the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners acquire utilityman in deal with Cubs

• Report: Seattle Mariners are not a finalist for Japanese ace Roki Sasaki

• Mariners reach deals with seven arbitration eligible players

• Morosi: What being MLB Network’s top CF says about Julio Rodríguez

Follow @ZacHereth