SEATTLE MARINERS

Report: Mariners are not a finalist for Japanese ace Roki Sasaki

Jan 13, 2025, 3:40 PM

Roki Sasaki of Japan pitches against the Czech Republic during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Japanese ace Roki Sasaki has narrowed his list of finalists down to three suitors, according to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The Seattle Mariners are not one of them.

Seattle Mariners sign veteran Donovan Solano to one-year deal

Sasaki will decide between the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays by the time his posting window closes on Jan. 23, Passan reported.

Reports started to surface throughout the day about Sasaki’s representatives informing teams that the hard-throwing right-hander would not be signing with them. That list included the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants.

The Mariners were not reported as having a meeting with Sasaki and were thought of as a longshot to sign the Japanese star, but an article from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Andy McCullough published Monday morning included the Mariners among six teams believed to be pursing the 23 year old. Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto voiced the team’s

Sasaki, who’s fastball reaches over 100 mph, is the most sought-after international free agent on the market this offseason. He posted a 10-5 record with a 2.35 ERA, 1.036 WHIP and 129 strikeouts over 111 innings pitched in 2024 for the Chiba Lotte Marines of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization in Japan. In his four seasons in the NPBO, Sasaki has compiled a 29-15 record with a 2.10 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 505 strikeouts over 394 2/3 innings.

Sasaki was also a key member of Team Japan’s run to the World Baseball Classic title in 2023.

