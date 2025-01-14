Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Drayer: What Donovan Solano signing means for the Mariners

Jan 13, 2025, 6:34 PM

Seattle Mariners infielder Donovan Solano...

Donovan Solano of the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 04, 2024. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Shannon Drayer's Profile Picture

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

You can take the Seattle Mariners off the “have yet to sign a free agent” list as Thursday afternoon the club announced they had inked veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year deal.

Report: Seattle Mariners are not a finalist for Japanese ace Roki Sasaki

Shortly after the announcement, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reported the contract signed was worth $3.5 million, with up to $1 million in performance bonuses.

It is not a splashy move but one that improves the current roster. Solano’s age-36 numbers of .286/.343/.417/.760 are all above his career averages. He’s a good hitter who has played for good teams and been a part of good lineups, hitting primarily in the top-six spots for San Diego in 2024 and getting over half his plate appearances batting first, second or third for the Twins in 2023. He doesn’t hit the ball hard, but he does put it in play and uses the whole field, something that could qualify him as a better fit for T-Mobile Park.

While he has played at first, second and third base throughout his career, with the Mariners he most likely will receive the majority of his at-bats at first base against lefties, who he hit .302/.373/.443 against last year. As a player that runs good platoon splits, he can fill in at other spots against right-handers as needed.

It is the kind of signing we are accustomed to seeing early in the offseason, a move that gives president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto both budgetary and positional flexibility as they set out to improve a roster. Of course, on Jan. 13 it is not early and we are talking mere weeks rather than months and far fewer players available to fill the offseason needs of the Mariners. For now, it gives the Mariners a chance to breathe a bit easier at one spot while keeping most remaining open doors open.

Seattle Mariners offseason coverage

• Mariners reach deals with seven arbitration eligible players
• Morosi: What being MLB Network’s top CF says about Julio Rodríguez
• Mariners Offseason: How ESPN’s Passan views them right now
• Mariners add former first-round draft pick on waiver claim
• Seattle picks up reliever with interesting background

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners infielder Donovan Solano...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: What Donovan Solano signing means for the Mariners

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer on what veteran infielder Donovan Solano, who signed a one-year deal Monday, means for the team.

4 hours ago

MLB free agency Roki Sasaki Seattle Mariners...

Zac Hereth

Report: Mariners are not a finalist for Japanese ace Roki Sasaki

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan reported the three finalists for the Japanese ace Monday. The Seattle Mariners were not included.

7 hours ago

New Seattle Mariners infielder Donovan Solano...

Zac Hereth

Mariners sign veteran Donovan Solano to one-year deal

The new Seattle Mariners signing has played all around the infield and is a .279 hitter during his 11-year career in the majors.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

Former Mariners manager Scott Servais has new gig in MLB

Just months after Scott Servais was let go as Seattle Mariners manager, he's joined the front office of a familiar MLB team.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodriguez...

Shannon Drayer

Morosi: What being MLB Network’s top CF says about Julio Rodríguez

Despite a down year by his standards, the Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodríguez is ranked as MLB Network's No. 1 center fielder. Jon Morosi provides his insight.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert Baltimore Orioles 2024...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners reach deals with seven arbitration eligible players

The final figures for two standout Seattle Mariners starting pitchers were less than expected. Plus, more offseason notes.

4 days ago

Drayer: What Donovan Solano signing means for the Mariners