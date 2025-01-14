You can take the Seattle Mariners off the “have yet to sign a free agent” list as Thursday afternoon the club announced they had inked veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year deal.

Shortly after the announcement, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reported the contract signed was worth $3.5 million, with up to $1 million in performance bonuses.

It is not a splashy move but one that improves the current roster. Solano’s age-36 numbers of .286/.343/.417/.760 are all above his career averages. He’s a good hitter who has played for good teams and been a part of good lineups, hitting primarily in the top-six spots for San Diego in 2024 and getting over half his plate appearances batting first, second or third for the Twins in 2023. He doesn’t hit the ball hard, but he does put it in play and uses the whole field, something that could qualify him as a better fit for T-Mobile Park.

While he has played at first, second and third base throughout his career, with the Mariners he most likely will receive the majority of his at-bats at first base against lefties, who he hit .302/.373/.443 against last year. As a player that runs good platoon splits, he can fill in at other spots against right-handers as needed.

It is the kind of signing we are accustomed to seeing early in the offseason, a move that gives president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto both budgetary and positional flexibility as they set out to improve a roster. Of course, on Jan. 13 it is not early and we are talking mere weeks rather than months and far fewer players available to fill the offseason needs of the Mariners. For now, it gives the Mariners a chance to breathe a bit easier at one spot while keeping most remaining open doors open.

