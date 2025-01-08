Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners claim reliever with interesting background

Jan 8, 2025, 2:28 PM

Seattle Mariners Hagen Danner...

Hagen Danner pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays during a 2023 game. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

(Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Shannon Drayer's Profile Picture

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners have added potential bullpen depth, claiming reliever Hagen Danner off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Drayer: Seattle Mariners have been quiet so far, so what now?

Danner becomes the fourth player added to the 40-man roster this winter with reliever Blas Castano, who spent the majority of the 2024 season with the Rainiers, added shortly after the season ended, infielder Austin Shenton acquired from the Rays in November, and catcher Nick Raposo signed Dec. 19.

Danner brings an interesting history having been selected out of high school in the secnd round of the 2017 draft by Toronto as a catcher. He was a key member of the 2011 Ocean View Little League team that won the Little League World Series both at the plate and on the mound. He went 2-0 with 17 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings of work. In the championship game against Japan, he hit the game-tying home run with current Royals infielder Nick Pratto hitting the game winner.

Professionally, after struggling at the plate his first three seasons in the minors, Danner converted back to pitching following the 2019 season. Injuries, including an elbow strain that wiped out nearly his entire season in 2022, have limited him to just 95 relief appearances in four minor league seasons and marred his one big league appearance, as he left his debut in 2023 with a season-ending oblique injury after facing one batter.

Stuff-wise, the 26-year old works off a mid-to-high 90s fastball and possesses a plus slider and good curveball. In 2024, Danner made 33 appearances in Triple-A Buffalo and one in Class-A Dunedin, going 3-0 with a 3.06 ERA (12 ER, 35.1 IP) with 13 walks and 36 strikeouts. He has one minor league option remaining.

With the move, the Mariners’ 40-man roster is now at 39.

Seattle Mariners miss on South Korean 2B Hyeseong Kim, who signs with Dodgers

