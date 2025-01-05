With six weeks to go before pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Peoria, Ariz., the Seattle Mariners have yet to find answers at their stated positions of need: first, second and third base. Taking the widely-assumed budget into consideration, the options that were likely limited heading into the offseason appear to be dwindling.

Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim, who perhaps wouldn’t have been the greatest fit at second base with lefty-hitting prospect Cole Young on the near horizon, has gone to the bright lights and promise of a postseason in Los Angeles. Carlos Santana, who the Mariners were well down the road to signing before Cleveland’s surprise trade of Josh Naylor gave him the opportunity to return to where his career started, will not bring his 39-year-old Gold Glove and experience back to Seattle.

These seemed like the two most likely adds for the Mariners before being unceremoniously swept off the table. So now what?

There are few remaining free agents that would appear to be a fit, and the trade market has not been friendly thus far. Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto came into the offseason willing to trade from the top-ranked farm system, telling MLB Network during the Winter Meetings that they were in more of an “aggressive mindset” than in the past when it came to dealing players near the top of their prospect rankings. Unfortunately there has not been much interest in prospects this winter. And while the Mariners have been willing to listen on All-Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo, they haven’t liked what they have heard.

If the situation seems dire, it could be. Or perhaps we could soon see a reset of sorts when it comes to the urgency of trades. The Mariners have added just two players to the 40-man roster this winter, but they have not been alone in their relative inactivity with the Padres, Rays, Jays, Royals, Tigers, Twins, Braves, Cardinals, Rockies and Reds all anywhere from relatively to positively quiet so far. The calendar and final top free-agent dominoes to fall should bring more activity. It’s not hard to imagine there’s a trade or two out there, and it’s worth noting most of the major league trade acquisitions last offseason were made after Jan. 1.

Free agents that are likely in reach and could be of some help include Justin Turner, Donovan Solano and Yoán Moncada. On the trade side, could teams like the Rays, Cardinals or Rockies – who seem content to stand pat now – change their tune as spring training approaches? Will 27-year-old second baseman Gavin Lux, who Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo reported Sunday the Mariners have been more aggressive than the Yankees in a pursuit for a trade, be made available by the Dodgers after signing Kim? Or is the nearly annual “we never saw that one coming” Dipoto deal in the works?

For now, things remain quiet.

