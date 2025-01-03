Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners miss on Korean 2B Hyeseong Kim, who signs with Dodgers

Jan 3, 2025, 12:37 PM

Hyeseong Kim of South Korea fields a ball against the United States in the 2021 Olympics. (Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The Seattle Mariners won’t be signing South Korean All-Star second baseman Hyeseong Kim.

Kim and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed Friday to a $12.5 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press.

The Mariners were reportedly one of the finalists for Kim’s services.

Kim’s deal includes team options for 2028 and 2029, which must be exercised together and would raise the value to $22 million over five seasons, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

His becomes the latest addition by the World Series champions in their offseason spending spree.

Kim’s 30-day posting window expires at 2 p.m. and the deal must be finalized by then.

Kim, who turns 26 on Jan. 27, has played eight seasons in South Korea, the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes. He set career highs with a .326 average, 11 homers and 75 RBIs while stealing 30 bases.

Kim has a .304 career average with 37 homers, 386 RBIs and 211 steals for the Nexen Heroes (2017-18) and Kiwoon.

Los Angeles will pay his South Korean club a $2 million posting fee, calculated as 20% of guaranteed money. A supplemental fee would equal 15% of any earned bonuses, escalators and compensation from option years that are exercised or become guaranteed.

Coming off its second World Series title in five years, the Dodgers signed left-hander Blake Snell to a $182 million, five-year contractkept infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman for $74 million over five seasons, reached a $17 million, two-year deal with outfielder Michael Conforto, retained right-hander Blake Treinen with a $22 million, two-year agreement and have a pending $66 million, three-year contract with outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

The Seattle Sports staff made minor additions to this post.

