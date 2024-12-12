Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

The Mariners have a new minor league affiliate team

Dec 12, 2024, 12:40 PM

Mariners spring training...

A Mariners player arrives to a spring training game at Peoria Stadium on Feb. 24, 2020. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners will have a different Single-A affiliate in the minor leagues beginning in 2026.

Here’s who the Mariners could take at No. 3 overall in 2025 MLB Draft

The Inland Empire 66ers announced Thursday that they will become a part of the Mariners organization following next season. The 66ers, who have been an affiliate team of the Los Angeles Angels since 2011, will play one last season in 2025 as a member of the Angels organization.

The change is actually a sale and relocation of Seattle’s current Single-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, to Diamond Baseball Holdings, and a subsequent move of the team from Modesto in the Central Valley region of California to San Bernardino, which is roughly an hour east of Los Angeles.

This is the latest domino to fall in a greater shakeup for the Single-A California League in 2026. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, will move after next season to Ontario, Calif., and the Angels will then move their affiliate from San Bernardino to Rancho Cucamonga. The team names in San Bernardino and Rancho Cucamonga will remain the same, while the Dodgers’ affiliate in Ontario will have a new name altogether.

The Mariners’ affiliate has been the Nuts since Seattle purchased a majority share of the team following the 2016 season. The Mariners and the City of Modesto announced in July that the Nuts would no longer call John Thurman Field home, though a deal was struck a month later to extend the team’s lease at the stadium through September 2025.

The 66ers play in the California League and are based out of San Bernardino Stadium. The California League plays at a Low-A classification, a step below the High-A Northwest League where the Mariners’ affiliate is the Everett AquaSox.

This is a reunion for the Mariners and San Bernardino – a second one, at that. The San Bernardino minor league franchise was a Mariners affiliate from 1987-94 when it was the San Bernardino Spirit, and again from 2001-06 when it was the San Bernardino Stampede (2001-02) and then the current Inland Empire 66ers name, which it was changed to in 2003.

Fun fact for Mariners fans about the team’s history in San Bernardino: Ken Griffey Jr.’s famous 1989 Upper Deck rookie baseball card features a photo of him in his Spirit uniform that was edited to look like he was in Mariners gear.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Morosi dives into idea of Mariners trading Castillo for Boston’s Casas
There’s smoke around a possible Mariners-Red Sox trade
Lucky Mariners unexpectedly land very high MLB Draft pick
The Mariners will have a strong pitch for Japanese star Roki Sasaki
How Seattle Mariners are being ‘very aggressive’ on trade market

Seattle Mariners

Mariners spring training...

Brent Stecker

The Mariners have a new minor league affiliate team

The Seattle Mariners' Low-A affiliate in the California League will change following the 2025 season, and it will be a reunion of sorts.

3 seconds ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo trade Red Sox...

Shannon Drayer

Morosi dives into idea of Mariners trading Castillo for Boston’s Casas

MLB Network's Jon Morosi made the case for the Seattle Mariners trading their most experienced pitcher for a young Red Sox slugger.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners trade offseason hot stove Red Sox Triston Casas...

Brent Stecker

There’s smoke around a possible Mariners-Red Sox trade

Multiple MLB reporters shared information on trade talks between the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners MLB Draft Jace LaViolette...

Brent Stecker

Here’s who Mariners could take at No. 3 overall in 2025 MLB Draft

The Seattle Mariners ran into some luck in landing the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, so here's a look at the players they could consider.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners 2023 MLB Draft...

Brent Stecker

Lucky Mariners just unexpectedly landed very high MLB Draft pick

The Seattle Mariners went into Tuesday's MLB Draft Lottery with the 14th-best odds for the No. 1 overall pick. They did a lot better than that.

2 days ago

Seattle native Matthew Boyd...

Andrew Seligmen

Seattle area native, ex-M’s LHP Matthew Boyd thankful for chance with Cubs

After making a successful return from Tommy John surgery, Seattle native Matthew Boyd signed a two-year deal with his grandpa's favorite team.

2 days ago

The Mariners have a new minor league affiliate team