Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

There’s smoke around a possible Mariners-Red Sox trade

Dec 11, 2024, 4:45 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

Seattle Mariners trade offseason hot stove Red Sox Triston Casas...

Triston Casas of the Boston Red Sox makes an out against the Seattle Mariners in 2024. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor, Seattle Sports

If the Seattle Mariners are going to make a big trade this offseason, there’s now one indication of who it could be with.

Here’s who Mariners could take at No. 3 overall in 2025 MLB Draft

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reported Wednesday that per a source, the Boston Red Sox “are working to acquire one of the Mariners’ starting pitchers.” That comes on the heels of the Red Sox making a blockbuster deal with the White Sox for All-Star pitcher Garrett Crochet earlier Wednesday.

Seattle Times Mariners reporter Adam Jude had his own report shortly after, posting on social media that “Boston has been persistent in its pursuit of one Seattle’s starters.” He added that a hypothetical deal that would send Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo to the Red Sox for first baseman Triston Casas would “seem to make sense for both sides.”

Alex Speier, who covers the Red Sox for the Boston Globe, followed up on that, splashing some water on the fire at least when it comes to the names.

“Asked a source if there were legs to a deal involving Triston Casas for Luis Castillo,” Speier wrote on social media. “The answer was straightforward: ‘No.'”

So while specific names haven’t been pinned down yet, it at least seems clear that the Red Sox are interested in a trade for a Mariners pitcher. The level at which Seattle is interested, however, remains to be seen.

The M’s have been steadfast about wanting to keep their starting rotation intact, in particular their four youngest starters: All-Stars Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, and recent breakout pitchers Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo. Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said trading one of the Mariners’ young starters this offseason would be “Plan Z” when talking to the media at the end of the 2024 season, and he spoke this week at MLB’s winter meetings more about looking to trade from the team’s well-stocked farm system than from the big league club (click the link below for that story).

Related: Dipoto shares how Mariners are being ‘very aggressive’ on trade market

It has been a quiet offseason thus far for the Mariners, who have made a minor addition in corner infielder Austin Shenton and expressed their interest in pursuing Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki, who was posted by his Nippon Pro Baseball team as available to MLB clubs this week.

The biggest news of Seattle’s offseason came Tuesday when the Mariners surprisingly ended up with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft despite entering the draft lottery with odds that put them most likely to get the 14th pick.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Lucky Mariners just unexpectedly landed very high MLB Draft pick
The Mariners will have a strong pitch for Japanese star Roki Sasaki
Salk: The three Seattle Mariners to watch as surprise trade candidates
Dipoto shares how Mariners are being ‘very aggressive’ on trade market
Salk: No thanks on a Seattle Mariners trade for 3B Alec Bohm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners trade offseason hot stove Red Sox Triston Casas...

Brent Stecker

There’s smoke around a possible Mariners-Red Sox trade

Multiple MLB reporters shared information on trade talks between the Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

1 hour ago

Seattle Mariners MLB Draft Jace LaViolette...

Brent Stecker

Here’s who Mariners could take at No. 3 overall in 2025 MLB Draft

The Seattle Mariners ran into some luck in landing the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, so here's a look at the players they could consider.

6 hours ago

Seattle Mariners 2023 MLB Draft...

Brent Stecker

Lucky Mariners just unexpectedly landed very high MLB Draft pick

The Seattle Mariners went into Tuesday's MLB Draft Lottery with the 14th-best odds for the No. 1 overall pick. They did a lot better than that.

1 day ago

Seattle native Matthew Boyd...

Andrew Seligmen

Seattle area native, ex-M’s LHP Matthew Boyd thankful for chance with Cubs

After making a successful return from Tommy John surgery, Seattle native Matthew Boyd signed a two-year deal with his grandpa's favorite team.

1 day ago

Roki Sasaski Seattle Mariners offseason free agency...

Shannon Drayer

The Mariners will have a strong pitch for Japanese star Roki Sasaki

The Seattle Mariners will make a play for Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki, and they're in a strong position to do so. That plus an update on infield pursuits here.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Andrés Muñoz Nationals 2024...

Mike Salk

Salk: The 3 Mariners to watch as surprise trade candidates

Every year, we see a surprise or two around MLB's winter meetings, and Mike Salk sees three Seattle Mariners players who could be dealt in that kind of move.

2 days ago

There’s smoke around a possible Mariners-Red Sox trade