The Seattle Mariners have reunited with one of their former prospects, Bellingham product Austin Shenton.

The M’s announced Tuesday night they have acquired the 26-year-old first baseman from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations. Tampa Bay designated Shenton for assignment on Monday.

To make room for Shenton on the 40-man roster, Seattle designated relief pitcher J.T. Chargois for assignment. Oddly enough, Shenton and Chargois were dealt together by the Mariners to Tampa Bay in a 2022 trade that brought reliever Diego Castillo to Seattle.

Shenton is a Spokane native who went to Bellingham High School as well as played for Bellevue College in the junior college ranks. His finished his college career at Florida International University and was taken in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Mariners.

At the time of Shenton’s trade to the Rays in 2022, he was ranked by MLB Pipeline as Seattle’s No. 17 prospect.

Shenton made his MLB debut at the beginning of the 2024 season with Tampa Bay. A left-handed hitter, he appeared in 19 MLB games this year, going 9 for 42 (.214) with a .340 on-base percentage, .405 slugging clip and .745 OPS. He had one home run, five doubles, three RBIs, three runs scored and walked eight times to 14 strikeouts for the Rays.

Though the majority of Shenton’s big league appearances came in the first month of the season, he also had a stint with the Rays in September.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Shenton played the majority of 2024 with the Triple-A Durham Bulls, slashing .258/.361/.497 for an .858 OPS in 83 games with 20 homers, 12 doubles, 65 RBIs, and 48 walks to 110 strikeouts.

Shenton spent most of his time this year at first base, but he also has played third base, second base, left field and right field as a pro.

Chargois, who turns 34 next month, was reacquired by the Mariners from the Miami Marlins in a trade deadline move in July. He had a 2.75 ERA and 0.763 WHIP in 21 appearances for Seattle in 2024, and combined with his time with Miami this year had a 2.23 ERA and 1.018 WHIP.

