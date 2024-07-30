Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners continue series with Red Sox

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners strike deal with Marlins, reunite with veteran reliever

Jul 30, 2024, 1:56 PM | Updated: 2:21 pm

Seattle Mariners trade for JT Chargois...

JT Chargois pitches for the Miami Marlins during a 2023 game. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

(Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

A former Seattle Mariners relief pitcher is heading back to the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move

The Mariners acquired right-hander JT Chargois from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league pitcher Will Schomberg to Miami within hours of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Chargois, 33, spent over two months on the injured list with neck spasms to start the season. In 15 appearances since his return in June, he is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 12 strikeouts and seven walks allowed over 16 2/3 innings. However, the underlying numbers suggest Chargois has been fortunate this season. He has a 5.32 FIP and 5.21 xERA.

The Rice product features a sinker-slider combo and mixes in an occasional four-seamer. He’s making $1.285 million salary this season and is under club control through 2025.

Chargois, a second-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2012, was a member of the Mariners in 2021 and was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays along with infielder Austin Shenton in a midseason trade that netted reliever Diego Castillo. Chargois had a 3.00 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 30 innings pitched with the Mariners before he was sent to Tampa Bay.

In 223 career appearances over seven seasons, the right-hander is 14-6 with a 3.40 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 202 strikeouts and 82 walks over 211 2/3 innings.

Schomberg, a 23-year-old starter, was an unranked prospect in the Mariners’ farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. He went undrafted out of Davidson in 2023 before signing a minor league deal with Seattle. In 19 starts in the minors this season, Schomberg is 7-2 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts and 46 walks over 92 1/3 innings. He started the season with Single-A Modesto and was promoted to High-A Everett on June 30.

More on Seattle Mariners and the trade deadline

• Justin Turner adds needed ‘presence’ to Seattle Mariners lineup
• A closer look at Mariners trade acquisition Justin Turner
• Mariners trade DFA’d first baseman Ty France to Reds
• Mariners send reliever Ryne Stanek to Mets for minor league OF
• Opposing View: What Randy Arozarena brings to Seattle Mariners
Mariners keep dealing, land Blue Jays reliever Yimi García
AL West Check-In: Astros net ex-Mariner Yusei Kikuchi in deal with Blue Jays

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 74° | Low 60°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Johnathan Diaz Chicago White Sox June 11 start...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners make roster moves in hours before trade deadline

The Seattle Mariners announced several roster moves Tuesday afternoon ahead of the 3 p.m. MLB trade deadline.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Randy Arozarena Chicago White Sox 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Passan: What Arozarena, Turner, García bring to Mariners

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan explains what trade acquisitions Randy Arozarena, Yimi García and Justin Turner bring to the Seattle Mariners.

6 hours ago

New Houston Astros LHP Yusei Kikuchi...

The Associated Press

AL West Check-In: Astros net ex-Mariner Yusei Kikuchi in deal with Blue Jays

The Houston Astros sent three prospects to Toronto as they look to bolster their pitching staff for the AL West title chase.

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox...

The Associated Press

Logan Gilbert struggles as Mariners fall to Red Sox 14-7

The Seattle Mariners' All-Star pitcher allows seven runs in a disastrous third inning in a 14-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners OF Randy Arozarena...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move

A glance at each deal made by the Seattle Mariners at the MLB trade deadline, with links to full stories and additional coverage.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Justin Turner...

Zac Hereth

Justin Turner adds needed ‘presence’ to Mariners lineup

Seattle Mariners broadcaster Ryan Rowland-Smith weighs in on the acquisition of first baseman/designated hitter Justin Turner.

24 hours ago

Mariners strike deal with Marlins, reunite with veteran reliever