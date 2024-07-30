A former Seattle Mariners relief pitcher is heading back to the Pacific Northwest.

Seattle Mariners Trade Deadline Tracker: Keep up on every move

The Mariners acquired right-hander JT Chargois from the Miami Marlins in exchange for minor league pitcher Will Schomberg to Miami within hours of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline.

Chargois, 33, spent over two months on the injured list with neck spasms to start the season. In 15 appearances since his return in June, he is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 12 strikeouts and seven walks allowed over 16 2/3 innings. However, the underlying numbers suggest Chargois has been fortunate this season. He has a 5.32 FIP and 5.21 xERA.

The Rice product features a sinker-slider combo and mixes in an occasional four-seamer. He’s making $1.285 million salary this season and is under club control through 2025.

Chargois, a second-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2012, was a member of the Mariners in 2021 and was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays along with infielder Austin Shenton in a midseason trade that netted reliever Diego Castillo. Chargois had a 3.00 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over 30 innings pitched with the Mariners before he was sent to Tampa Bay.

In 223 career appearances over seven seasons, the right-hander is 14-6 with a 3.40 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 202 strikeouts and 82 walks over 211 2/3 innings.

Schomberg, a 23-year-old starter, was an unranked prospect in the Mariners’ farm system, according to MLB Pipeline. He went undrafted out of Davidson in 2023 before signing a minor league deal with Seattle. In 19 starts in the minors this season, Schomberg is 7-2 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 116 strikeouts and 46 walks over 92 1/3 innings. He started the season with Single-A Modesto and was promoted to High-A Everett on June 30.

More on Seattle Mariners and the trade deadline

• Justin Turner adds needed ‘presence’ to Seattle Mariners lineup

• A closer look at Mariners trade acquisition Justin Turner

• Mariners trade DFA’d first baseman Ty France to Reds

• Mariners send reliever Ryne Stanek to Mets for minor league OF

• Opposing View: What Randy Arozarena brings to Seattle Mariners

• Mariners keep dealing, land Blue Jays reliever Yimi García

• AL West Check-In: Astros net ex-Mariner Yusei Kikuchi in deal with Blue Jays

Follow @ZacHereth