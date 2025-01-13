The Seattle Mariners finally broke the silence during what’s been an incredibly quiet offseason for the club.

The Mariners on Monday announced they’ve signed veteran infielder Donovan Solano to a one-year contract. Seattle designated left-handed pitcher Austin Kitchen for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

The deal is worth $3.5 million with up to $1 million in incentives, according to The Associated Press. Solano will receive $200,000 bonuses for reaching 300, 350, 400, 450 and 500 plate appearances.

Solano brings a high-contact, right-handed bat with ability to play first base, second base and third base to Seattle. The majority of his playing time over the past three seasons has come at first base and third base.

The 37-year-old Solano slashed .286/.343/.417 with 13 doubles, a career-high eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 22 walks, 65 strikeouts, a 118 wRC+ and 0.8 fWAR over 96 games for the San Diego Padres last season. Over 11 MLB seasons with the Marlins, Yankees, Giants, Reds, Twins and Padres, he’s slashed .279/.335/.381 with 140 doubles, nine triples, 40 home runs and 279 RBIs.

“Donovan has been among the most underrated hitters in the game over the past six years,” president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a release from the team. “His veteran presence, consistent performance and positional versatility bring a lot to our roster.”

Solano won the Silver Slugger at second base with the Giants during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He hit .326 in 54 games that season.

The veteran has a track record of hitting both right-handed and left-handed pitching well. He’s slashed .277/.336/.373 against right-handers and .285/.332/.397 against left-handers throughout his career. Solano was particularly effective against left-handers last season, hitting .302 with an .816 OPS.

