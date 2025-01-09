Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Voices
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Mariners Offseason: How ESPN’s Passan views them right now

Jan 9, 2025, 2:55 PM

Shannon Drayer's Profile Picture

BY SHANNON DRAYER


Mariners Insider, Seattle Sports

ESPN’s Jeff Passan took his turn in talking about the Seattle Mariners’  surprising lack of moves so far this winter, joining Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Thursday morning.

Drayer: Mariners have been quiet so far, so what now?

In his eyes, the Mariners’ inactivity has largely boiled down to being a trade problem. Where they are in the calendar, however, should help clarify things – and perhaps not in a exciting but rather necessary manner.

“M’s fans should ask themselves this question: When we are sitting around waiting, waiting desperately for something to happen, do you think sometimes we trick ourselves into thinking that some action is better than no action when no action is maybe actually better than some?” Passan asked. “How much better is this team in 2025 without Luis Castillo?”

Integral to that equation, according to Passan, was how compelling a potential move following a hypothetical trade of Castillo could be at this late date with the mid-tier free agents off the board. Asked about the upper tier of remaining bats in free agency, Passan pointed out “late date” goes two ways – with potential for opportunity with two of those bats, Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso, if the Mariners are willing to grab it.

“Either of those, I mean, it’s like stretch. ‘Let’s stretch for this guy,'” he said. “Let’s go and get the power and get the home runs from Alonso. Let’s get the contact and on base, the glove, the leadership with Bregman. And I think it’s a matter of waiting and waiting and waiting, and hoping that guys get a little bit desperate that you can come in at the end and get them under what you thought you were going to be able to. You’re not paying retail for them at this point, and if the Mariners want to avoid paying retail in free agency, if that’s like something that they’re looking to do out of necessity, then man, waiting this long and pouncing when the opportunity is there seems like a real no-brainer.”

What about Sasaki?

From no-brainer to head-scratcher, Passan was also asked about the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes. The star pitcher from Japan’s Nippon Pro Baseball has until Jan. 23 to sign with a team, and curiously enough, the Mariners do not appear to be a finalist as they have not been named as a team that has had a face-to-face meeting with the 23-year-old right-hander.

“The case they have to make is a pretty darn good one,” Passan said. “Nobody has developed good starting pitching the way the Mariners have over the last 3-4 years. With their starting pitching depth, they have the ability to put him on a schedule where there’s not a lot of pressure coming into Year 1. They can kind of ‘Bryan Woo’ him and keep the arm healthy and prioritize that.”

While a “mystery team” has been reported to have entered the fray this week, Passan said he did not know if that team was the Mariners.

“The whole process has been very secretive and very covert. I still don’t know what’s what yet,” he said. “Things can change, but I do not see them as being the team at the end of the day.”

Hear the full Brock and Salk conversation with ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post. Catch Brock and Salk live from 6-10 a.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Mariners add former first-round draft pick on waiver claim
Mariners pick up reliever from Blue Jays with interesting background
There’s one way Mariners’ Cal Raleigh sets himself apart as a hitter
Salk: To be successful this offseason, Mariners’ need to pivot
Has the AL West changed on the Seattle Mariners this offseason?

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford Julio Rodríguez...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Offseason: How ESPN’s Passan views them right now

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan talked to Seattle Sports' Brock and Salk about what directions are left for the Mariners' offseason.

2 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan on the #Mariners Offseason | Seattle Sports

ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan joins Brock & Salk to discuss the Mariners offseason so far, what moves can still be made and what it means for the present and future of the team —- 0:00 – Trade & Free Agent Options 4:44 – Infield and DH Options 8:41 – Present vs Future Mariners 10:51 […]

7 hours ago

Oregon Ducks Josh Conerly Jr. 2024...

Cameron Van Til

ESPN’s Miller names potential draft targets at guard for Seahawks

ESPN's Matt Miller discusses the outlook for guards in this year's draft class and who could be options for the Seattle Seahawks.

1 day ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Daniel Jeremiah on If Geno Smith is the Answer for the #Seahawks & OC Candidates | Seattle Sports

NFL Network Analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah makes his weekly appearance with Brock & Salk to discuss Geno Smith’s season, if he should be back, and what the quarterback carousel looks like. They also discuss what the Seahawks should look for in a new Offensive Coordinator an more! — 0:00 – Listen to […]

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks standings Geno Smith...

Mike Salk

Salk: What will decide if Geno Smith returns with Seahawks in ’25

If Geno Smith isn't back as Seattle Seahawks QB in 2025, Mike Salks says there will be four major contributing factors.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks OC search offensive coordinator David Shaw Stanford...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks OC Search: Brock’s 2 surprising names to watch

Brock Huard points to a premier college offensive coordinator and someone from the same coaching tree as Mike Macdonald as Seattle Seahawks OC candidates.

2 days ago

Mariners Offseason: How ESPN’s Passan views them right now